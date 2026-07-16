5 Micro Center Finds With Deep Discounts In July 2026

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With gadget and computer prices touching new peaks in 2026 because of the ongoing memory and storage crisis brought on by the AI boom, deals and discounts have been pretty important to get the devices you want at a reasonable price. Fortunately, Micro Center, which is known for its extensive general electronics and PC component selection, offers some cool deals and discounts every month on a variety of products, and if you have the retailer's membership programs, you also have the benefit of several handy perks. Even in July, the retailer is running various promotions from back-to-school discounts to bundle deals to brand-specific offers.

As part of these promotions, you can snag laptops, desktops, PC parts, and much more on the cheap. We have handpicked some of these deals after considering the current and historical pricing of various gadgets on other popular retailers, their MSRP, and the discounted pricing at Micro Center. Keep in mind, all of these deals are in-store only, so if you find something interesting, you may have to drive down to your nearby Micro Center to get it. You can always check whether the discounted item is in stock and how many units are available at your local Micro Center on the retailer's website.