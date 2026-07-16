5 Micro Center Finds With Deep Discounts In July 2026
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With gadget and computer prices touching new peaks in 2026 because of the ongoing memory and storage crisis brought on by the AI boom, deals and discounts have been pretty important to get the devices you want at a reasonable price. Fortunately, Micro Center, which is known for its extensive general electronics and PC component selection, offers some cool deals and discounts every month on a variety of products, and if you have the retailer's membership programs, you also have the benefit of several handy perks. Even in July, the retailer is running various promotions from back-to-school discounts to bundle deals to brand-specific offers.
As part of these promotions, you can snag laptops, desktops, PC parts, and much more on the cheap. We have handpicked some of these deals after considering the current and historical pricing of various gadgets on other popular retailers, their MSRP, and the discounted pricing at Micro Center. Keep in mind, all of these deals are in-store only, so if you find something interesting, you may have to drive down to your nearby Micro Center to get it. You can always check whether the discounted item is in stock and how many units are available at your local Micro Center on the retailer's website.
Asus ROG Strix G16 G615LR-MS97
The Asus ROG Strix G16 G615LR-MS97 is a powerful gaming laptop that is currently selling for a significant discount. While it has a list price of $2,900, you can snag it at just $2,200 from your nearest Micro Center. Intel's Arrow Lake Core Ultra 9 275HX processor alongside Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5070 TI graphics card powers it. You can also get a solid 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB of NVMe M.2 storage.
While you don't get an OLED screen, Asus has included a 16-inch 1600p IPS panel that can reach up to a 240Hz refresh rate and supports Dolby Vision. There is also 2.5GbE Ethernet, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4 for your connectivity needs. Moreover, the port selection is excellent, with two Thunderbolt 5 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, one HDMI port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Industry experts who have had a hands-on experience with it appreciate the laptop's overall performance (via Tom's Hardware), with its tendency to run hot being the only notable downside. Micro Center's shoppers have similar views about it, and have given it an average rating of 4.5 out of 5.
PowerColor AMD Radeon RX 9070 GRE Reaper Graphics Card
If you like to game at 1440p, are looking to score an AMD Radeon RX 9070 GPU, and don't mind going with the Golden Rabbit Edition (GRE), the PowerColor AMD Radeon RX 9070 GRE Reaper Graphics Card is selling at just $480 on Micro Center. It's a pretty decent deal, as other retailers are selling it at its MSRP of $550. While it's a good graphics card, many reviewers weren't happy with its pricing at launch and noted that a $480 price tag would have made it a much better option.
Fortunately for you, Micro Center is selling it at that price throughout July. The PowerColor Reaper differentiates itself from other GRE cards by offering a slim 2-slot triple-fan layout for airflow. It also uses Honeywell's PTM7950 instead of regular thermal paste for better thermal conductivity. Keep in mind that it's not the best option for 4K gaming, as its 12GB RAM could become a bottleneck.
Asus ROG Strix XG32UCDS 4K Monitor
Want a 4K OLED monitor? Micro Center has a deal on the Asus ROG Strix XG32UCDS, a 32-inch model that features a QD-OLED panel and comes with a 165Hz refresh rate, and you can buy it at just $600. That's $100 down from its typical price of $700. Besides the beautiful OLED screen, the monitor supports AMD and Nvidia's variable refresh rate technologies, and covers 99% of the DCI-P3 color space, commonly used in movies and TV shows.
Port selection is another highlight of the monitor, with two HDMI 2.1 ports, one DP 1.4 port, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with DP Alt mode support. The USB-C can also do power delivery, but it's limited to 15W, so it's not suitable for a single cable connection with your laptop. It is bundled with a fairly ergonomic stand that supports height adjustment, swivel, and tilt. The monitor has received excellent feedback from Micro Center shoppers, with an average buyer rating of 4.7 out of 5.
Dell 16 DC16251
If you're looking for a reasonably priced 16-inch laptop, Dell's 16 DC16251 model is available for a significant discount. Micro Center is offering the 32GB RAM variant of the laptop for just $900, which typically retails around $1,200. For this price tag, you get a laptop featuring Intel's 10-core Core 7 150U processor, a 16-inch touchscreen IPS display with 1200p resolution, and a 1TB SSD. It also packs Wi-Fi 6E support for faster wireless connectivity, onboard graphics, and a built-in SD card reader.
Port selection is decent, with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, and an HDMI 1.4 port. You can also use the USB-C port to charge the laptop or send out a video signal to an external display. Moreover, the keyboard is backlit. It has received favorable feedback from Micro Center shoppers, who have given it an average rating of 4.8 out of 5. However, some buyers point out issues with the touchpad and say the laptop fan can get loud. Considering the common problems with Dell PCs, it could be worse. Overall, the Dell 16 DC16251 can be a good choice for students and office work.
Asus B650E-E ATX Motherboard (Refurbished)
Building a PC has gotten pretty expensive, and if you are trying to save some money by going with refurbished parts, Micro Center is selling the Asus B650E-E ATX Motherboard in refurbished form at just $90. A new model typically sells for around $200, with Amazon currently offering one at $170 as part of a promotion. Therefore, you're already saving a decent chunk of change by buying it refurbished; but even refurbished units are going for around $120 on sites like Newegg, making the Micro Center option worth considering. Remember, like any new buy from Micro Center, you can return a refurbished item if you aren't happy with your purchase within 15 days.
Although it's not a new motherboard model, the Asus B650E-E remains a good option for AM5 processors, considering it was the company's flagship at launch in the B650 lineup. It has multiple PCIe 5.0 sockets for graphics and M.2 storage, 2.5Gbe Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, and support for DDR5 RAM. You also get DisplayPort and HDMI for video out, and 12 USB ports, including USB-C. Tom's Hardware praised the mobo, with the only notable drawback being the lack of 40Gbps ports.