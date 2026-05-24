Costco Vs. Micro Center: Which Store Is Better For Electronics?
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If you want to buy electronics, you have no shortage of options. Retailers such as Best Buy and Amazon are popular, especially when you want the item delivered to your doorstep. But if you want the best deals on electronics, your primary choices are Costco and Micro Center. Each store has its own advantages, so neither is objectively better than the other. Comparing the two is like comparing apples and oranges, except that you wouldn't be interested in their specific benefits.
Let's start with the obvious: Memberships. If you're looking to just walk in and buy something, Micro Center is the "superior" choice since you don't need a membership to purchase items. Granted, the retailer offers a membership program that provides several perks, including longer trial periods to test PC parts and special discounts on select items. But if you just want to hop into the store to buy electronics, you don't need it. Costco, meanwhile, requires a membership to shop. The store offers different membership tiers with varying benefits, but they both include access to Costco Direct, an online service that provides more savings when you buy multiple items in bundles. And yes, Costco Direct covers electronics, so you can save money on a TV and build a hi-fi Dolby Atmos sound system all in one fell swoop.
If you frequently purchase electronics on a regular basis (or like to buy food in bulk), a Costco membership and the deals it provides will help you save money in the long run. However, if you only need to make a one-time purchase and don't plan on buying any big-ticket electronics for a while, Micro Center is the more frugal choice.
Costco has better deals but lacks customization
Most of Costco's profits come from membership fees. This doesn't necessarily mean the company sells its products at a loss, but it does let you save more money on purchases when compared to other stores.
Let's look at, say, a Samsung 65" Class U7900F Series 4K Crystal UHD Smart TV. If you buy the item through Costco, you will end up spending $329.99 for a new one. Amazon, meanwhile, normally sells refurbished models for $600, whereas the item retails at Best Buy anywhere between $329.99 and $469.99. If you want the best guaranteed savings, you should purchase this product through Costco.
Furthermore, Costco has a huge selection of electronics. As we just went over, you can purchase TV sets, but the retailer also stocks cell phones, cameras, video games, and robot vacuums. However, unlike Micro Center (and the official storefronts of computer manufacturers), Costco is a very "what you see is what you get" kind of retailer. For example, let's say you want an Acer Nitro V. Costco only offers the Acer Nitro V 16S (Intel Core 7-240H CPU, Nvidia RTX 5060, 32GB RAM, 1 TB SSD), and the Acer Nitro V 15.6" (Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD). No options to upgrade the laptop with an RTX 5070 GPU. If you don't like the specs Costco provides, you have to decide if the drop in performance is worth the savings.
Micro Center is more specialized, for good and for bad
While Micro Center doesn't offer the same savings as Costco, it makes up for it by offering electronics that cater more to tech enthusiasts. And we don't just mean that Micro Center sells an Acer Nitro V model with an Nvidia RTX 5070 GPU.
If you scroll through Micro Center's store page, you might become overwhelmed by all of the store's offerings. You can find plenty of products also available through Costco — including tablets and TVs — but Micro Center also stocks a selection of specialty items such as cloud gateways and 3D printers. Yes, Costco sells Creality-branded printers, but if you want a beginner-friendly item like the Bambu Lab A1 mini or a workhorse like the Elegoo Centauri Carbon 2 (one of the best multi-color 3D printers you can buy), you need to shop at Micro Center. However, people don't swear by Micro Center just because the store sells virtually every electronic gadget under the sun, short of smart coffee machines.
Many computer users shop at Micro Center because it offers a wide selection of PC parts and stocks its stores with knowledgeable staff members who can help buyers find the right components. Micro Center's website even includes a tool that lets users create builds online so they can walk into the store knowing what they want. Because Micro Center specializes in tech, the store is better suited to enthusiasts, be they first-time PC builders who need help picking parts or long-time aficionados looking to replace an aging Nvidia GPU.