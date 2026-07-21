5 Wearable Gadgets Perfect For Travel

Arriving in a new place, whether it's a beach resort or a bustling city, is always an exciting start to a trip. You'll probably want to head out and explore the local area as soon as you've freshened up. While smartphone apps like Google Maps can help you find your way around, smart glasses are a powerful alternative, as they let you spend more time taking in your new surroundings instead of staring down at your handset.

The AI-powered Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, for example, offer visual navigation by presenting turn-by-turn instructions and map information on the glasses' built-in display. In countries where you don't speak the language, Meta's AI-powered glasses can also help with real-time translations delivered through the glasses' built-in speakers during spoken conversations, while the in-lens display can provide visual translation information. You can even use Meta AI to translate text that you come across on things like menus and signs, with the translations delivered via the speakers or the display. The AI smarts also let you look at an object that you come across, like a landmark or flower, and ask Meta AI for information about it.

The $799 Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses come with a camera for photos and videos, too, so you can record your travels as you go. The camera is more basic than what you find on a top-end smartphone, but it can still be good for capturing those everyday impromptu moments that you might want to share with friends and family.