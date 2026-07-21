5 Wearable Gadgets Perfect For Travel
Whether you take the occasional weekend vacation or travel regularly for business, wearable gadgets can record important health data, make your trip more comfortable, and ensure that everything runs smoothly. Gadgets well suited for travel can include anything from smartwatches and sleep earbuds to smart rings and high-tech spectacles. Less well-known devices like UV trackers and personal coolers can also provide peace of mind and make life easier during a trip. And the great thing is that because you wear them, they free up space in your bag and are always within easy reach.
Not every wearable is worth adding to your travel kit, though, so you need to choose carefully. The best options are those that improve the travel experience in practical ways, like helping you to sleep during a noisy flight, navigate new places, or track your health when your routine changes. Here, we suggest a range of wearables and explain how they could be useful on your next trip.
For better sleep: Soundcore Sleep A30
If you're taking a long flight, getting some shut-eye is a great way to pass the time and arrive well-rested. But the challenge is creating the right conditions so that you can happily doze off. Reclining your seat to a more comfortable position can certainly help, as can putting on an eye mask to block out the light. But what about that persistent engine noise and the bawling baby a couple of rows back? A snug-fitting pair of earbuds designed especially for sleeping could well be the final piece of the puzzle to help you drift off. So-called sleep buds are a fast-growing sector within the wearables market as an increasing number of people learn about the importance of high quality sleep for both physical and mental health. And let's face it, when you're flying to a new location, you want to arrive feeling as fresh as possible.
Anker sub-brand Soundcore released the third generation of its sleep earbuds, the Sleep A30, in 2025, and they've been largely well received by reviewers. The compact design should enable the earbuds to sit flush in your ear, preventing any discomfort if the side of your head presses against a pillow or the headrest. They're the first-ever sleep earbuds to come with active noise cancellation (ANC), and also claim up to nine hours of battery life if you use Local Mode with its on-device audio. The revamped app for the A30 buds offers a slew of sleep‑focused customization and sleep-tracking features. Soundcore's A30 earbuds retail for $199.99, but occasionally you can find limited-time offers that knock a decent chunk off the price.
For easy navigation, translation, and more: Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses
Arriving in a new place, whether it's a beach resort or a bustling city, is always an exciting start to a trip. You'll probably want to head out and explore the local area as soon as you've freshened up. While smartphone apps like Google Maps can help you find your way around, smart glasses are a powerful alternative, as they let you spend more time taking in your new surroundings instead of staring down at your handset.
The AI-powered Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, for example, offer visual navigation by presenting turn-by-turn instructions and map information on the glasses' built-in display. In countries where you don't speak the language, Meta's AI-powered glasses can also help with real-time translations delivered through the glasses' built-in speakers during spoken conversations, while the in-lens display can provide visual translation information. You can even use Meta AI to translate text that you come across on things like menus and signs, with the translations delivered via the speakers or the display. The AI smarts also let you look at an object that you come across, like a landmark or flower, and ask Meta AI for information about it.
The $799 Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses come with a camera for photos and videos, too, so you can record your travels as you go. The camera is more basic than what you find on a top-end smartphone, but it can still be good for capturing those everyday impromptu moments that you might want to share with friends and family.
For discreet health tracking: Fitbit Air
When you're on the road, your regular routine often goes up the spout. If you're still keen to hit your fitness goals during your vacation, or you want to see how a trip is affecting your sleep and other health metrics, then a fitness tracker can help. You might already be recording data via a smartwatch, but if you want a vacation away from constant notifications and distractions, and want to stop thinking about daily charging, then it might be worth checking out something like Google's recently released Fitbit Air.
The $99.99 tracker, which can run up to a week on a single charge, features a minimalist, low-profile design that's comfortable enough to wear throughout the day as well as during sleep. The sensor device is located beneath the band, so it looks a lot like you're wearing just that rather than a piece of advanced technology. A bonus is that Google has even made it easy for you to 3D-print your own custom band for the Fitbit Air.
Google's Fitbit Air has a free tier and a subscription tier costing $99 a year (or $9.99 a month) for Google Health Premium, which offers deeper health insights and personalized fitness guidance. The free tier still offers a lot, though, including activity tracking, sleep tracking, basic health metrics, and health logging. There's no distracting display, since all the data is available via the companion app, so you can focus more on your trip and less on your devices.
For skin health: The90 Gem
Whether you're hitting the beach, going hiking, or just exploring the city, you'll want to safely enjoy the sun and its benefits, such as vitamin D, without overdoing it. While slapping on sunscreen can help, it can still be useful to know the severity of the ultraviolet (UV) rays on any given day when you're out and about.
A fascinating new device called The90 Gem aims to help. It's part of an emerging category of smart wellness gadgets that you can wear like jewelry. Launched in June 2026 with a hefty $299 price tag, The90 Gem is a necklace-like device that tracks UV exposure to help you better understand how much UV radiation you're receiving throughout the day. To start, the companion app asks you some quick questions to create your skin profile so that it can accurately judge how the UV rays are affecting your particular type of skin. Sunscreen use and your clothing type are also taken into account.
The device tracks both UVA and UVB rays, with the former primarily linked to long-term skin aging, and the latter more closely associated with sunburn. Both types contribute to skin cancer, but UVA penetrates deeper into the skin while UVB mainly impacts the outer layer. When you're wearing the device, you'll not only receive reminders to reapply sunscreen, but also personalized advice on limiting UV exposure and other information based on the gathered data. The90 Gem is currently targeted at women, but there are plans to launch a design for men and children, too.
For keeping cool: Coolify Cyber Fold
With summers getting hotter and often seemingly creeping into other seasons, it's important to stay cool when you're on a trip to a toasty location. A low-tech paper fan just doesn't cut it when the day gets really sweaty, and even a handheld electric fan can feel ineffective above certain temperatures. So how about trying a wearable thermoelectric device to prevent yourself from disappearing in a pool of your own perspiration?
Among the current crop of notable neck fans is the Coolify Cyber Fold, released by Chinese tech firm Torras in 2026. Building on three previous generations of the device, the Cyber Fold is the most powerful personal air conditioner among its offerings. Tipping the scales at 1.17 pounds, the device combines thermoelectric cooling plates with several fans to pump cool air around your neck and face, and even to your upper body. If you're heading to a hot destination and have concerns about the temperatures, a wearable cooling device like this should help you feel more comfortable when you're outdoors in the sun. In fan-only mode, the battery will last up to 15.5 hours, but if you run it at maximum settings with the cooling plates on continuously, you may only get around two hours of use. It can still operate while charging with a power bank, though, so extended use is possible.
Notably, the Cyber Fold can also warm you up in colder conditions, making it useful all year, depending on where you're heading. But at $279, it's not cheap, so it's probably best suited for folks who live in — or often head to — hot places, rather than those who prefer traveling to cooler climes.