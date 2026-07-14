10 Useful Gadgets That Are A Huge Help During Heat Waves
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It's tough to fight back against heat waves because they're very difficult to escape. Whether you're spending time outdoors or you think you're already safe indoors, the heat will affect your physical and mental well-being. Fortunately, there are some devices that will help cool you down.
In addition to the mini gadgets you might actually need this summer, we've rounded up 10 useful gadgets that are a huge help during heat waves. These include a smart water bottle to make sure you stay hydrated, a sun hat equipped with solar-powered fans, and an easy-to-use ice cream maker for the family.
For this collection of devices, we selected products you can buy on Amazon that have at least 1,000 ratings and a solid average score. They've also received favorable reviews from trustworthy websites or channels. We'll combine this feedback with comments from the retailer's shoppers to show why we think they deserve a spot on this list.
Jisulife Pro1S handheld fan
Handheld fans are probably the first thing that most people would think of when you ask for a gadget that can help during a heat wave. One of the highest-rated options on Amazon for this type of device is the JisuLife Pro1S, which has an average score of 4.6 stars on the retailer's platform after more than 3,900 reviews. At $69.99, many shoppers said that it's worth it, as the handheld fan is a very valuable tool to have during the hot months.
Amazon's customers also loved the long battery life of this JisuLife handheld fan, which is rated to last up to 40 hours on a single charge. Its scroll wheel lets you choose a wind setting from 1 to 100; according to The Telegraph, 10 already creates "a satisfying breeze," and it starts getting strong at 30. The review also mentioned that the device is durable, and that its digital display shows the information that you need — its battery level and wind speed. Recharging the gadget uses a USB-C cable, and it will just take three hours or less to reach full charge with 18W fast charging.
Torras Coolify Cyber Fold AI neck cooler
The Torras Coolify Cyber Fold AI isn't a simple neck fan. It's better described as a neck cooler because it can blow cold air and also creates a cooling effect at the back of your neck with its graphene plate. Shoppers on Amazon, where you can buy this gadget for $279.99, are impressed with how fast it can cool you down, and they added that its build quality feels premium. These are among the reasons why this device has an average score of 4.1 stars on the platform following almost 2,000 reviews.
There are onboard buttons on this Torras Coolify neck cooler, but according to Tech Advisor's review, using its companion app lets you adjust its fan speeds and select its mode more accurately. Among the options for the latter are an Auto Mode, which senses the temperature of your surroundings and adjusts the cooling level accordingly, and an Eco Mode that ensures lasting comfort by maximizing battery life. Torras claims up to 15 hours of use on low power with this gadget, and its foldable design lets you direct the airflow in the best possible direction to get through a heat wave.
WaterH Boost smart water bottle
During a heat wave, you need to stay hydrated to replace the fluids you lose through sweat and to avoid serious complications like heat stroke. The WaterH Boost is a smart water bottle that will remind you to drink water through the flashing light ring on its lid and alerts on the LED display. With the proper setup and permissions, you'll also receive notifications on the WaterH app and your wearable devices, according to XDA Developers.
Customers on Amazon, where you can buy this WaterH smart water bottle for $54.99 for the larger 32-ounce version, said they loved the device's reminders, as they help improve their daily water intake without being overwhelming. Additionally, because the app can track how much water you drink per day, they said it can motivate you to stay hydrated. The device's battery lasts up to two weeks on a single charge, and it's insulated well enough to keep your drinks cold for a long period of time. This smart water bottle has impressed shoppers, with almost 2,400 reviews and an average score of 4.3 stars.
Xakava sun hat with solar fans
The Xakava sun hat with solar fans is a gadget that Freakin' Reviews acknowledged may look ridiculous to some people, but when you're in the middle of a heat wave, you'll wear anything if it means cooling down. For $25.98 on Amazon, you'll get a wide-brimmed hat with two holes on either side, each with a mini fan that can run on solar power or a battery that recharges via USB. According to testing by Freakin' Reviews, the fans on high setting last about four hours and 20 minutes on a full charge, and about seven hours and 40 minutes on low.
Amazon's customers have given this Xakava sun hat an average rating of 4.6 stars, based on almost 3,100 ratings. They said that the gadget is wide enough to keep the sun out of their eyes, and the fans not only cool them down but also keep bugs away from their faces. Shoppers noted that the sun hat is comfortable to wear and durable enough for activities like hiking and camping. It's also washable, as the fans can be detached for charging.
Euhomy car refrigerator
If you're planning an outdoor gathering but a heat wave is coming, a portable cooler like the Euhomy car refrigerator will help keep everyone cool with chilled drinks and cold snacks. Starting at $149.99 on Amazon for the 19-quart model, shoppers said that they've also used this gadget for bringing home frozen food from the grocery store, which could go bad over a long drive under a blazing sun, and to always have cold water in their vehicle, as it can be powered by a car's auxiliary power outlet. You also have the option to plug this into your wall outlet if you decide to bring it inside your home.
This Euhomy car refrigerator can be set to any temperature between -4 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit for freezing or cooling, and Shopping with Amy showed how simple it is to do so through the gadget's onboard buttons. The review also noted the quick switching between Eco Mode for energy savings and Max Mode for fast cooling using these buttons, though you can also make these setting adjustments through the Euhomy app. With all these helpful features, the device has earned 4.5 stars on Amazon after more than 1,400 ratings.
GoveeLife H717D smart ice maker
On hot days, you and your family may want a steady supply of ice cubes for your drinks. Instead of refilling ice cube trays, you can buy a smart ice maker such as the GoveeLife H717D. We've previously tagged it as one of the gadgets perfect for hosting parties. With an average rating of 4.3 stars on Amazon after more than 1,900 reviews, it's also a valuable device when you're suffering through a heat wave.
For $179.99 on Amazon, this GoveeLife ice maker features a straightforward control panel, a helpful option for choosing between two ice sizes, and quiet operation compared to other options on the market, according to the retailer's customers. The Gadgeteer said in its review that the device is easy to set up, and its speed in making ice within just 10 minutes is impressive. The ability to control the gadget through the Govee Home app was appreciated by both shoppers and The Gadgeteer, as it lets you schedule when it turns on or off and receive notifications when its reservoir needs to be refilled or cleaned.
Cuisinart ICE-21 ice cream maker
Eating ice cream is a popular activity during a heat wave. The Cuisinart ICE-21 will let you make your own any time for $69.95 on Amazon, where it has nearly 25,900 ratings and an average score of 4.6 stars. You'll just have to place the double-insulated bowl in the freezer overnight, then place it along with the mixing paddle and feeding spout on the base. After pouring the ingredients of your ice cream, just turn it on. Just A Dad Approved demonstrated how easy it is to make vanilla ice cream with this gadget, with the entire process taking less than 20 minutes.
The Cuisinart ICE-21 can make up to 1.5 quarts of ice cream at a time, and according to Amazon's customers, one of the most important benefits of this device is that you know exactly what goes into each batch of ice cream that you make. They added that it's not only easy to use but also easy to clean, as you just need to rinse everything with water and return the bowl to the freezer to have it ready the next time you make ice cream for yourself or your family.
Dreo 519S smart tower fan
A regular electric fan can help with the heat, but a smart version like the Dreo 519S may prove more useful. For $109.99 on Amazon, you'll get a smart tower fan that shoppers said pushes a significant amount of air to effectively cool spaces. That's not the only reason it has an impressive score of 4.6 stars on the platform after almost 17,600 ratings, though, since much of the gadget's functionality is tied to its app, including scheduling.
While there are onboard buttons and a remote for this Dreo smart tower fan, the easiest way to operate it is through its app, according to TechRadar. You can choose between nine fan speeds, with the review claiming that you could feel the air about 20 feet away when the fan is at the lowest speed and about 30 feet away at the highest speed, as well as four modes, namely Normal, Auto, Sleep, and Natural Breeze. The app shows the temperature the device reads and works with Auto mode, which automatically adjusts fan speeds to keep the room at the temperature you choose. Meanwhile, Sleep mode mutes the tower fan and gradually lowers fan speed to lull you into sleep, and Natural Breeze mode switches between fan speeds to mimic the wind.
Midea Cube MAD20S1QWT dehumidifier
In the middle of a heat wave, high humidity makes your surroundings feel damp and uncomfortable, and since the air is saturated with moisture, it prevents your sweat from evaporating, making you feel sticky. To prevent this, you'll need a gadget like the Midea Cube MAD20S1QWT, which can cover up to 1,500 square feet. Amazon is selling it for $199, and the retailer's customers described it as a compact but powerful gadget, with a helpful app that shows humidity levels and sends an alert when it's time to empty its water tank. These features are executed well enough to earn an average score of 4.2 stars following more than 2,300 reviews.
An in-depth review of this Midea dehumidifier by Consumer Analysis revealed that, among the small dehumidifiers it tested, it's the fastest at removing moisture, bringing down humidity from 90% to 40% in 13 minutes and 25 seconds, and it also has the largest water tank capacity at 25.6 pints. The gadget sits above its water tank, but you can also use it tankless, taking up even less space by attaching a hose to the back of the unit for drainage.
BedJet 3 sleep system for beds
If the heat is causing uncomfortable sleep, the BedJet 3 may help. This sleep system for beds, which starts on Amazon for $569, is excellent at preventing waking up covered in sweat in the middle of the night and for dealing with hot flashes, according to the retailer's customers, who awarded it 4.4 stars after 2,600 reviews. You just place the unit at the bottom of your bed, insert its hose underneath your covers, and turn it on using its remote or app. You'll be able to change its fan speed and temperature, choose from different cooling modes, and even create a biorhythm sleep sequence that adjusts these settings as each night goes on.
One Hour Smart Home's review of the BedJet 3 showed how easy it is to set up, and how fast it starts working to make you feel more comfortable. It recommended buying the optional cloud sheet, which has a hole at the end for the gadget's hose and perforations on just one side to blow air only towards your body.
How we chose these gadgets that help during heat waves
For our choices of useful gadgets that are a huge help during heat waves, we identified products that you can buy from Amazon as the retailer ensures wide accessibility. Additionally, all of these devices have at least 1,000 ratings on the platform to ensure the legitimacy of their high average scores of at least 4.1 stars, as given by customers.
To support the inclusion of these gadgets in this roundup, we consulted reviews by Amazon's shoppers, as well as by professional websites and channels. We gathered insights that highlight why we think these products are worth buying for the purpose of cooling yourself down during hot days.