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It's tough to fight back against heat waves because they're very difficult to escape. Whether you're spending time outdoors or you think you're already safe indoors, the heat will affect your physical and mental well-being. Fortunately, there are some devices that will help cool you down.

In addition to the mini gadgets you might actually need this summer, we've rounded up 10 useful gadgets that are a huge help during heat waves. These include a smart water bottle to make sure you stay hydrated, a sun hat equipped with solar-powered fans, and an easy-to-use ice cream maker for the family.

For this collection of devices, we selected products you can buy on Amazon that have at least 1,000 ratings and a solid average score. They've also received favorable reviews from trustworthy websites or channels. We'll combine this feedback with comments from the retailer's shoppers to show why we think they deserve a spot on this list.