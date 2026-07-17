It's Hard To Argue With The Odyssey Director Christopher Nolan's Favorite Sci-Fi Movies

Much like "2001: A Space Odyssey" predicted the future of artificial intelligence, Christopher Nolan's sci-fi films also show us an alternate world built on realistic science. "Interstellar" predicted a real scientific breakthrough, and actual scientists tried to make "Inception" a reality. This doesn't come about solely from filmmaking talent; it requires a passionate commitment to the "science" part of science fiction.

Nolan's reverence for the sci-fi classics began at a young age, but it persists into the current era of his life. In 2018, Nolan presented a theatrical re-release of "2001: A Space Odyssey" for the film's 50th anniversary. This is the behavior of someone who cares about preserving the classics so that other artists can find the same inspiration they did.

For Christopher Nolan, great works of science fiction are clearly more than just something to enjoy or draw inspiration from. They're also, to use his phrasing, "touchstones" that can be used as a direct influence or jumping-off point for one's own art. And for Nolan, it's not just movies. To see what other media impacted the award-winning director, you can stream the sci-fi anime that inspired "Inception" for free.