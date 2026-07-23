Sennheiser Smart Control Vs. Plus: What's The Difference?

Sennheiser may not receive the same level of praise as headphone brands like Bose, Apple, and Sony, but that doesn't mean they're not a force to be reckoned with. Premium cans and wireless earbuds like the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless and Momentum 4 True Wireless deliver superb sound quality, strong noise canceling, and plenty of battery life. They're also supported by the Sennheiser Smart Control app, so you'll be able to fine-tune their performance via audio presets and a customizable EQ.

There are actually two versions of Sennheiser's mobile software kicking around: the regular Smart Control app and a Smart Control Plus app. They're both free, but the latter is the superior option for most Sennheiser headphones released in 2021 or later. With the Plus app, the developers went back to the drawing board, leaning on user feedback to create a bigger, better Sennheiser experience, complete with faster load times and Bluetooth connections, improved ANC controls, and a far more intuitive interface.

Even if you've been using the regular Smart Control app and feel pretty used to the software, we 100% recommend abandoning ship for the enhanced Plus app; not to mention that it may not be much longer before Sennheiser or Sonova (Sennheiser's current parent company) stops supporting the older app altogether.