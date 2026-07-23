Sennheiser Smart Control Vs. Plus: What's The Difference?
Sennheiser may not receive the same level of praise as headphone brands like Bose, Apple, and Sony, but that doesn't mean they're not a force to be reckoned with. Premium cans and wireless earbuds like the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless and Momentum 4 True Wireless deliver superb sound quality, strong noise canceling, and plenty of battery life. They're also supported by the Sennheiser Smart Control app, so you'll be able to fine-tune their performance via audio presets and a customizable EQ.
There are actually two versions of Sennheiser's mobile software kicking around: the regular Smart Control app and a Smart Control Plus app. They're both free, but the latter is the superior option for most Sennheiser headphones released in 2021 or later. With the Plus app, the developers went back to the drawing board, leaning on user feedback to create a bigger, better Sennheiser experience, complete with faster load times and Bluetooth connections, improved ANC controls, and a far more intuitive interface.
Even if you've been using the regular Smart Control app and feel pretty used to the software, we 100% recommend abandoning ship for the enhanced Plus app; not to mention that it may not be much longer before Sennheiser or Sonova (Sennheiser's current parent company) stops supporting the older app altogether.
Smart Control Plus is the only Sennheiser software you'll need, unless you happen to own a Sennheiser soundbar
Headphones and wireless buds aren't the only Sennheiser devices you can customize through the Smart Control software. The legacy version of Sennheiser SC still supports the company's Ambeo soundbar lineup, and we haven't heard anything official about Plus getting soundbar support. That said, r/sennheiser has an official post from the manufacturer (posted in 2025) that claims the Plus version of the app wasn't soundbar-compatible yet.
That means if you own Sennheiser headphones and a Sennheiser soundbar, you'll probably want to keep both versions of the app on your phone, at least for the time being. We also found this official Sennheiser post on Head-Fi.org that was posted in June 2026. The OP provides a list of products that SC Plus supports, and there still aren't any soundbars listed.
Something put a big smile on our face, though: the fact that official Sennheiser reps are active on social media and addressing user concerns. That same Head-Fi post mentioned a full-on Battery Protection Mode being added to just a single pair of Sennheiser headphones, all because the Sennheiser community asked for it. More of this, please, and more of it from every single consumer tech manufacturer. Thanks for setting the bar higher, Sennheiser!