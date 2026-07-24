5 Of The Best Data Plans For Cellular Tablets
When buying a tablet, unless it's one of the best tablets with 5G connectivity, choosing a Wi-Fi model can limit your daily use, especially if you plan to use it outside the house. So, tablet data plans usually work differently from smartphone plans, since they prioritize the user's internet browsing over calls or text messages. Depending on the carrier, prices can vary a lot.
Some, like AT&T or T-Mobile, offer specific plans for tablets, but prices change if you sign up for an independent line or add it to a phone account. There is also a daily-use option for those who want occasional mobile internet use on the tablet. Finding the best plan for your tablet is a little more complex than that of a smartphone, since features carriers add or remove can change the value for each option. For that reason, we separated some of the best options you can consider, taking different profiles into account.
Tello offers an affordable 10GB standalone tablet plan
If you want a plan exclusively for your cellular tablet, without a smartphone line too, Tello's standalone plan is one of the best options you can find. In the Build Your Own Plan method, you can select only 10GB of data and leave out options like calling minutes. The plan costs around $13, with no annual contract. Tello operates as an MVNO on T-Mobile's network, a setup shared by other providers featured among the best cheap phone plans, so you get access to 4G LTE and 5G, depending on local coverage and device compatibility.
Unlocked tablets or iPads can use Tello's service, and you can also share the 10GB through a hotspot on another device, such as your own phone. You can increase or decrease the package as needed, although the change starts a new 30-day cycle and creates a new charge. Since you only get 10GB, it works best for browsing and keeping essential apps connected, because streaming can use up your entire limit quickly.
Existing T-Mobile customers get unlimited tablet data for $20
For anyone who already has a T-Mobile plan for their smartphone, upgrading to add a tablet is an option that only costs around $20 with AutoPay, plus applicable taxes and fees. Without this link, the standalone price can rise to $40, which reduces some of the value you get for your money. At the lower price, you get unlimited 5G or 4G LTE data on your tablet, as well as high-definition streaming on some devices.
Although it comes limited to 480p by default, you can activate HD resolution on your account. One of the main downsides of T-Mobile's plan is network priority, a tradeoff you'll find even among the most reliable phone carriers. This means that you may notice lower speeds on your tablet during congestion. Speed also drops to 600Kbps after you consume more than 50GB in the monthly cycle, which can hurt anyone who needs a lot of data every month.
Verizon has two balanced unlimited tablet plans for phone users
Another plan focused on people who already have a Verizon smartphone line lets you choose between two versions of the carrier's tablet plans. Unlimited costs around $20 per month, while Unlimited Plus costs $25, both with 50% discounts. As a standalone plan without this benefit, they cost $40 and $50, respectively, which reduces each one's appeal. Verizon Unlimited is the most balanced alternative for anyone who plans to browse, watch videos, and use a hotspot only occasionally. The plan includes unlimited data, 50GB with network priority, streaming at approximately 720p, and 15GB of premium hotspot.
After this limit, sharing keeps working at up to 1Mbps, while the connection can slow down during congestion, a cap similar to what you'll find on some of the best $50 unlimited phone plans. Unlimited Plus works better for anyone who uses the tablet as an access point often. It increases the network limit to 100GB and also improves streaming, since you can watch in 1080p or 4K under compatible conditions. So, considering Verizon's plan is a good choice if you need a network for the tablet.
The AT&T Unlimited Day Pass is ideal for occasional tablet use
If your use is more situational and $20 or more for a data plan feels unnecessary, AT&T offers an option where you only pay for the day you use it. For $3, you get unlimited data for 24 hours after purchase, and the first daily pass is free at initial activation. However, the service works only on unlocked iPads, compatible with eSIM, and considered eligible by the company.
The strongest point here is that it does not require any contract or minimum monthly activations, so you can save a little on your bill at the end of the month. On the other hand, this saving varies according to your use, since 10 days of Day Pass activations comes out to $30. So, if you expect to use your tablet's mobile data often, it is better to look for other alternatives.
Cricket's Simply Tablet plan is a cheap unlimited option
For $15 per month, Simply Tablet provides unlimited data on tablets that work on Cricket's 5G network, which runs on AT&T technology, the same infrastructure used by other cheap phone carriers that use AT&T's network. The carrier also offers the option to use your own device, as long as it passes the compatibility test required before activation. It is one of the cheapest plans you will find specifically for tablets, especially if you already have an unlimited Cricket line.
Adding a tablet to your account for less than $20 is an affordable option compared to plans from major carriers. The package also includes the ability to use data in Canada and Mexico, but there are restrictions for extended use. The biggest disadvantage is that you cannot use it as an independent plan. The account needs at least one eligible unlimited smartphone line, which currently starts at $40 per month. Cricket also usually displays videos in SD and can reduce speed when the network is overloaded.