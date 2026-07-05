4 Of The Best Tablets With 5G You Can Buy In 2026

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The best tablets today offer better displays, bigger batteries, more features, including AI functionalities, and improved cameras than what we had just five years ago. As such, they're getting closer than ever to rivaling laptops as portable work and entertainment devices, especially when paired with accessories such as a keyboard or stylus.

Now, because portability is one of their biggest strengths, it simply makes sense to pick a tablet that supports 5G cellular connectivity. Not only will it save you the trouble of having to use your phone as a hotspot every time you want to use your tablet, but it'll also help you avoid relying on public Wi-Fi networks at cafes, restaurants, hospitals, and airports. These are often unsecured and therefore frequent targets for malicious actors looking to steal your data.

However, buying a 5G tablet in 2026 isn't straightforward. While many manufacturers list cellular versions of their tablets on the spec sheet, those models are often no longer available. This means you need to be careful to choose a model that actually supports either a physical SIM or eSIM and is still readily available. To make things easier for you, we've scoured the market and picked the four best tablets with 5G cellular support. Our recommendations include two iPads — the iPad Pro M5 and iPad 11-inch (2025) — and two Samsung Galaxy Tabs: the Tab S10 Plus and the Tab S10 FE.