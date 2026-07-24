Why Did Samsung Stop Making The Galaxy Note?

Five years before Samsung announced the end of the Note series, a huge batch of faulty products signaled the beginning of the end. In September 2016, Samsung recalled 2.5 million phones following reports that Galaxy Note 7 devices were catching fire. The following month, the company announced that it would cease production of the Note 7 altogether.

The Note 7 has naturally gone down in history as one of the worst Samsung phones of all time. New Note phones continued to come out for the next few years afterward, but it's easy to imagine that the company might have been eager to come up with a new product that could take over the Note's niche in the market under a new name.

Samsung confirmed as much at Mobile World Congress 2022. Upon announcing the Galaxy S22 Ultra phone, TM Roh said (via Notebookcheck), "[the] Galaxy Note will come out as an 'ultra' every year in the future." The Ultra models are larger, more powerful versions of the standard Galaxy S flagship phones that also come with a built-in S Pen, making them a close successor to the Note's legacy in both form and function. And if you want something that feels even more like a tablet that fits in your pocket, that's where the Z Fold and Z Flip series come in.