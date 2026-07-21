The Fascinating Way Steven Spielberg's E.T. Got His Unmistakable Voice

What if we told you that the titular alien in 1982's "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial" sounds the way he does because of cigarettes? That's right — when you hear "E.T. phone home" and other memorable lines from the movie, you're actually hearing the voice of Pat Welsh, a retired teacher who smoked two packs a day. While actress Debra Winger provided some of E.T.'s vocals, Steven Spielberg tapped Welsh to give the alien his unmistakable raspy sound, and it's all thanks to a chance encounter with sound designer Ben Burtt.

Burtt overheard Welsh talking in a local camera store and knew right away that he might have found the perfect fit for the E.T. voice role. Just to be sure, though, the sound designer convinced Welsh to remove her dentures while speaking, and the rest is history. The former teacher was paid $380 to spend 9.5 hours on the set recording lines, ultimately leading to her voice becoming immortalized in one of Spielberg's best alien movies. Welsh didn't pursue a career as a major Hollywood voice actor following "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," but you may recognize her voice — or E.T.'s rather — from another iconic '80s sci-fi movie.