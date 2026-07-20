New Lawsuit Claims Toyota Illegally Tracked Customers Using Spyware

Most are familiar by now with the consent authorization tools that websites use. When you first visit a new site, you're usually asked whether you want to allow tracking and what kinds, effectively making it so you can turn off all non-essential data collection. The easy assumption to make is that these sites note your choice and respect that. But a new lawsuit alleges that Toyota's website ignores whether you choose "accept" or "decline," and instead uses tracking cookies. Worse yet, the suit says, the cookies allow third parties to "de-anonymize and track users' online activities," including browsing history, website interactions, user input data, demographic information, shopping behaviors, device details, and much more.

The lead plaintiff for the suit, Brittany Conner, says that she "elected to reject all third-party cookies" across several visits to the Toyota website. To repeat for effect, she rejected tracking multiple times over the course of multiple visits, which should have been the end of things. Despite that, the suit claims Toyota "secretly installed tracking technology on [the] plaintiff's device," which allowed third parties to surveil her activities while online. This practice is nothing new, of course, and it's not exclusive to Toyota. It's referred to as "digital fingerprinting" and it happens across many apps, websites, and services available on the internet.

The Toyota suit is a proposed class action, but as it's more recent, details like how and when you can join aren't currently available. Conner is being represented by Scott Ferrell and Victoria Knowles of Pacific Trial Attorneys in California.