How To Completely Disconnect Your Google TV From The Internet

Google TV is a popular smart TV platform, allowing you access to over 10,000 apps. You can watch your favorite shows and movies, listen to songs, control your smart home, and much more. But not everyone needs that. Some people simply connect their TVs to a cable service, while others hook them up to a PC or gaming console to benefit from a larger display. Besides, the functionalities included with Google TV can sometimes slow down your TV. For those who don't need all the bells and whistles, disconnecting it from the internet and converting your Google TV into a regular TV can be a smart choice. The steps aren't too complicated either, though you will miss out on many features.

Additionally, for the past couple of years, concerns surrounding data collection on smart TVs have been on the rise. Automatic Content Recognition, or ACR, gets talked about the most often, as it's designed to identify the content being played on the TV. Keep in mind that Google TV claims to not collect data through ACR, but your TV's manufacturer could be. That's another reason many people are now looking for ways to disconnect their TVs from the internet.