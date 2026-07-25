5 Android Features That Can Have An Unexpected Effect On Your Daily Routine

The ability to copy and paste strings of text is something we don't often think about, but it's one of the most-used features for many. Whether it's a link to a website, an excerpt from an article, or a complex password, typing certain things manually just isn't feasible for most people. This works well enough if you're copying a single piece of data, but if you're filling in multiple fields, you'll have to constantly switch between apps to copy and then paste each individual item. On a computer, you can easily switch between tabs or even use your second monitor as a clipboard, but a phone's limited screen space makes things more difficult.

Fortunately, most Android keyboards come with a built-in clipboard history feature that lets you store multiple items. You can copy them all at once, move them to wherever you need them pasted, and do so without going back and forth between apps. The option is typically found as a clipboard icon above your keyboard. If you can't see it, there's likely a button that shows more options, such as three dots or a set of squares. You have to enable this feature in Gboard, while it's enabled by default on Samsung Keyboard.

The items you copy here are automatically deleted after a few hours, but you can also pin important things like certain emails or phone numbers you use often to have them stay indefinitely. Additionally, this storage space isn't only for text — recently taken screenshots can even show up here, and you can pin them the same way you would any text you've copied.