Your Amazon Searches Can Be Better - Here's How

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As a retailer, Amazon is home to plenty of products. Possibly too many. In fact, at least one browser extension aims to hide all the knockoff brands available on the site, but there are additional methods to help you navigate the retailer's numerous offerings. With millions of items to peruse, it can be pretty easy to get lost in all of the results, but there are some search tricks to help cut through the clutter.

Along with some basic things like ensuring you're searching by category or taking advantage of Amazon's ability to sort items, there are some more advanced options available. This includes utilizing the company's search filters, though at least one category also has its own Advanced Search feature. You can always consult Amazon's AI assistant, Alexa, for additional assistance, as it can help in a variety of situations. Additionally, it's also worth knowing that a classic way to help search the net may not work on Amazon the way you think.

As people who like to constantly scour the retailer for items that fix problems you didn't know you could have, we know that clicking through pages upon pages of results can get old, and quick. If you're relying on advanced search options like Jungle Search to wade through all the available results, give some of the recommendations below a try to see if they help eliminate the junk as you search for what you really want.