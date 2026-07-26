Your Amazon Searches Can Be Better - Here's How
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As a retailer, Amazon is home to plenty of products. Possibly too many. In fact, at least one browser extension aims to hide all the knockoff brands available on the site, but there are additional methods to help you navigate the retailer's numerous offerings. With millions of items to peruse, it can be pretty easy to get lost in all of the results, but there are some search tricks to help cut through the clutter.
Along with some basic things like ensuring you're searching by category or taking advantage of Amazon's ability to sort items, there are some more advanced options available. This includes utilizing the company's search filters, though at least one category also has its own Advanced Search feature. You can always consult Amazon's AI assistant, Alexa, for additional assistance, as it can help in a variety of situations. Additionally, it's also worth knowing that a classic way to help search the net may not work on Amazon the way you think.
As people who like to constantly scour the retailer for items that fix problems you didn't know you could have, we know that clicking through pages upon pages of results can get old, and quick. If you're relying on advanced search options like Jungle Search to wade through all the available results, give some of the recommendations below a try to see if they help eliminate the junk as you search for what you really want.
How to get better results on Amazon?
There are plenty of mistakes people make when shopping on Amazon, but one of the fastest ways to adjust your Amazon search on a desktop web browser starts with the Search bar itself. When you perform a search, you should see an "All" label to the left of the bar. Clicking it allows you to search in a specific product category, which can help narrow a search. You can sort by a variety of options, including looking for specific Amazon products through Amazon retail, as an example.
Another quick one that can improve a search is the "Sort by" option, which appears in the top-right corner of your results as a drop-down menu. Though it defaults to "Featured," there are other options including "Price: High to Low," "Newest Arrivals," and more. This can be good for sorting, though remember that being specific in your search helps as well. If you want an item from a specific brand or you know what specific specs you want (such as "256GB iPhone 17 rather than just "iPhone"), be sure to include this information when typing in the search bar for better results.
Remember that Amazon's AI assistant Alexa can also help with searches. The assistant can find products tailored to you, or you can ask it questions directly. There are even options to find products by uploading photos, among other features. You can find the assistant through a web browser or the mobile app by clicking the Alexa for Shopping icon in the top toolbar.
Using filters and more
One useful option is taking advantage of Amazon's search filters. After you've entered a search, you'll see a column of options to the left of your results (it will be at the top on mobile). Using just the term "smartphone" as an example, a variety of filter options appear, including a slider to adjust your results by price, searching by carrier, brands, storage capacity, model year, and more. There can be a variety of filters for items, so be sure to experiment for best results.
Certain categories such as Books can also have their own Advanced Search feature. Just choose Books from the drop-down menu near the search bar and look for Advanced Search (mobile users need to scroll down the Books section and look for Advanced Search among other filters). You can also navigate directly to the Amazon Books Advanced Search page. Users can search by Title, Author, Publisher, or even the ISBN, or they can filter results by Publication Date, Reader Age, and more. Keep in mind most categories rely on the filter option.
While it may seem okay to use Boolean phrases (search-refining terms and operators) just like these hidden Google search feature tricks, results may vary. Those on Amazon's forums report that quotation marks around a phrase may only search for that item, but results may vary. Additionally, operators like "and" (for combining terms) or "not" (for eliminating certain terms) may also produce murky results. Nonetheless, try any or all of these options to see what works best for you.