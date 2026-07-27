5 Disadvantages Of Ditching Your iPhone For Android

Replacing the iPhone with an Android device means losing easy access to Apple's popular communication apps, iMessage and FaceTime. These services offer text messaging and live audio and video calls, which have drawn attention particularly for security features including end-to-end encryption. Apple indicates iMessage chats with blue bubbles, while standard text messages are presented in green. The blue bubbles have become a social status symbol, and may be a reason why some people have kept with Apple's devices. Cross-platform messaging has gotten easier, though. As of mid-July 2026, the Messages app on iPhone supports Rich Communication Services, or RCS, which offers iMessage-like features between iPhones and Android devices, including end-to-end encryption. But RCS messages still appear as green chat bubbles, meaning they aren't using Apple's iMessage system in particular.

Other Apple apps that users won't be able to use on Android include the Health and Fitness apps. They include features that allow Apple Watch users to access sensor data collected by the wearable.

Apple Wallet and Apple Pay are also not available for Android, so users would have to move to Google Wallet or a similar alternative to manage tickets, passes, and credit cards. The Safari browser, Find My device tracking, Home automation app, and Shortcuts productivity apps are also specifically made by Apple for the iPhone, not Android.

Apple's App Store and Apple Books are also created for Apple devices. App makers may offer an Android version, but you may have to pay again for the new download. Similarly, some Apple Books content is locked by technology called digital rights management (DRM), and so cannot be read on Android. Apple does offer its Apple Music and Apple TV apps for Android, in case users want to keep using them. Some third-party apps purchased from the App Store may require a different purchase on Android.