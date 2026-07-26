5 Useful Travel Accessories Every iPad Owner Should Have
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If you're always on the go with an iPad, then you probably already have some very useful accessories like Apple's Magic Keyboard and an Apple Pencil. After all, it seems these two Apple accessories are a must-have for any situation, like while working from a cafe, on a lazy Sunday morning at home, and more. Still, if you want to step up your game, there are other not-so-obvious accessories you should have every time you travel, such as a portable mount for tablets on airplanes, a big power bank, a proper case, and more.
While some users might prefer iPad accessories that Apple doesn't make because they're cheaper, there's a big range of different products you can get to improve your iPad experience. By traveling all the time with my iPad by train, plane, and car, some of these accessories have become my go-to devices whenever I need to pack for a new trip. Better than that, most times, you can combine all of them in a single trip, meaning that they can always make sense to you, no matter where you are.
After all, the iPad can be a productivity hub, but also the best display you might have to watch your favorite TV shows, distract yourself a bit with some doodles, or even read the news on your preferred websites. That said, these are some useful travel accessories every iPad owner should have and consider using on their next trip.
Portable mount
Every inch of space counts on a plane. If your airline doesn't have a display, or it's just terrible, then you know the iPad is always your best friend in situations like this. This is why a portable mount can be the perfect option. On Amazon, several different brands and options can make sense for your budget and profile. One that has been highly rated by customers is KDD's Airplane Tablet Holder Mount.
Supporting up to 15 oz, this accessory is made of ABS and partially metal materials to offer users a strong but lightweight product. With locking knobs, you can keep your iPad secure and stable, and once it's attached, you can adjust its angle and rotate it up to 360 degrees. Customers also use this tablet mount to put their Nintendo Switch and even a phone, as it can be the most convenient way to attach it to the airplane's little table and enjoy your favorite content.
Customers can use it vertically with devices that are 4.7- to 7.9-inches, and horizontally for products ranging from 8- to 13-inches, making this accessory perfect for every iPhone or iPad user. It can also be used in your vehicle, on a train, and anywhere else you might feel like taking advantage of your tablet.
Big power bank
If you enjoy camping in summer, go for long weekends or stay for a long time without a power brick, a big power bank is a lifesaver. One of the best brands to trust to keep your iPad charged is Anker. The company has quite a big range of different power banks, but one of the best is the Prime Power Bank lineup, which can charge up to three devices at once. A high-end model is the 20,000 mAh and 220W of total output, which can bring 140W fast charging to any Apple device, and up to 100W of recharging, ensuring you can get a full battery for the power bank as fast as possible.
Not only is this power bank flight-approved, but users can control and learn more about it through an app. The accessory is so powerful that you could charge a 16-inch MacBook Pro, a 13-inch iPad Pro, and an iPhone 17 Pro Max all at once. That said, if you only have your iPad with you, or your iPad and a couple of iPhones, you're more than fine, as this chunky power bank will get the job done.
While it's on the pricier side at $179.99, Anker also offers other options that could cost slightly more or slightly less. After all, if you have an iPad Pro M5, which is the only iPad capable of fast charging, then spending a little extra might make sense.
Protective case
An accessory a little more usual, it's important that every constant traveler protects their iPad with a case. These devices have gotten more expensive as Apple raised prices for several products, and it's better to have a tablet in perfect condition than to suffer from small to big scratches, bumps, and more. There's a big range of protective cases for the iPad, but my favorite, to this day, remains the Smart Folio.
Apple's Smart Folio is available to all iPad models and comes in fun colors to match your tablet (or not, if you have an iPad Pro). Still, what I like the most about it is how simple yet effective it is. Recently, Apple updated the Smart Folio to support a wider range of viewing angles, so you can always adjust your accessory whenever you're reading, typing, making a FaceTime call, playing a game, or watching a movie. Once you open the Smart Folio, the iPad screens light up, and once you close it, the iPad locks.
Unlike previous versions, the Smart Folio protects both the back and the front of the iPad, and since it's super thin and light, it barely feels like there's something on your iPad. Priced at $79 for most models, only those with a 13-inch iPad Air or iPad Pro are required to pay $99 for this accessory. Slightly overpriced? Definitely. But it keeps my iPad protected, and it's a great option whenever I don't want to have the Magic Keyboard attached to my tablet.
Universal travel plug adapter
If you travel from the U.S. to Europe, the UK, South America, Asia, and more, then you know how important it is to have the proper plug. For years, Apple sold a World Travel Adapter Kit, which was handy for removing the MacBook's duckhead and inserting a different one, but the company no longer offers this option. That said, if you weren't one of those travelers who already had this product, you'll need a third-party option. Among the many brands, BGR recommends power bricks with plug adapters by Satechi. For example, Satechi has a USB-C 4-port GaN Travel Charger that delivers up to 145W total output with smart power distribution alongside the ports. It comes with American, British, European, and Australian standards, in addition to a mesh pouch to keep everything organized for the most meticulous travelers.
Customers just need to remove the current duckhead and replace it with the one that they're traveling to. Obviously, this GaN charger is compatible with all of the latest Apple devices and products from other brands.
As a constant traveler who takes the iPad everywhere, accessories like this changed how I travel. Often, I found myself in a different country just to realize I didn't bring the proper plug. Sometimes I get lucky, and the hotel reception or the Airbnb host has a plug I can use, but other times I have to buy an adapter just for that trip. With an accessory like this, I'm always covered.
Tech backpack
Last but not least, what's a good travel accessory for an iPad article if we don't recommend a backpack? After all, if you need to put everything together, then you need a proper carrying device. You could choose a tech organizer pouch for just the cables, power bricks, and other small things. However, realistically, if you're carrying a 13-inch iPad Pro, a chunky power bank, a tablet mount, and your favorite universal plug adapters, then you need a backpack.
One of the most interesting options, which is obviously priced high, is Harber London. They have high-quality leather backpacks that you can conveniently place a 13-inch iPad or even a 16-inch MacBook Pro. Customers can easily store and organize their cables, add a water bottle, a wallet, AirPods, AirTag, and more.
With several compartments and a microfiber finish to avoid abrasions and bruises, its backpacks are made with durable, water-resistant fabric made from recycled plastic bottles. It's also handmade in Spain, adding a bit of European flair to your next tech backpack. Still, it's important to note that this isn't the only option, and users might find it hard to choose from so many other backpacks that are more on the budget side. Still, this is a must-have travel accessory, as you should avoid doing what I did and putting most of your tech gear into a tote bag and calling it a day.
How did we choose those accessories
BGR chose these accessories based on customers' reviews, products the staff received to test, and personal experience over the years. Having owned several different iPads through the past decade, all the way from the iPad 2 to an iPad Air 2, iPad mini 6, and most recently a 13-inch M4 iPad Pro, more than covering the field, I'm also always looking forward to find the perfect gear for my daily setup, whether to use my iPad as my best travel companion, or just to get the most of my favorite TV show when I don't have a TV or a projector nearby.
The accessories mentioned above have been reviewed by real customers, as well as by our staff. Even though we chose these specific products to highlight the article, this is all about ideas that you could have before getting ready for your next trip with your iPad. After all, the tablet can take a lot of space on a plane, and when we start using it more, the battery can drain fast. This is why a reliable power bank that you can take anywhere is a good call. Apple's Smart Folio is also a safe bet when searching for a protective case. I also recommend third-party options offered on Apple's website, as the company makes sure it only sells the best accessories for its customers that work well with its products. Still, customers are free to choose other brands and other devices that might make more sense for their needs.