5 Useful Travel Accessories Every iPad Owner Should Have

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If you're always on the go with an iPad, then you probably already have some very useful accessories like Apple's Magic Keyboard and an Apple Pencil. After all, it seems these two Apple accessories are a must-have for any situation, like while working from a cafe, on a lazy Sunday morning at home, and more. Still, if you want to step up your game, there are other not-so-obvious accessories you should have every time you travel, such as a portable mount for tablets on airplanes, a big power bank, a proper case, and more.

While some users might prefer iPad accessories that Apple doesn't make because they're cheaper, there's a big range of different products you can get to improve your iPad experience. By traveling all the time with my iPad by train, plane, and car, some of these accessories have become my go-to devices whenever I need to pack for a new trip. Better than that, most times, you can combine all of them in a single trip, meaning that they can always make sense to you, no matter where you are.

After all, the iPad can be a productivity hub, but also the best display you might have to watch your favorite TV shows, distract yourself a bit with some doodles, or even read the news on your preferred websites. That said, these are some useful travel accessories every iPad owner should have and consider using on their next trip.