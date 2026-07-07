5 Useful iPad Accessories Cheaper Than Apple Brand Products

If you're an artist, the Apple Pencil delivers unmatched precision thanks to its pressure sensitivity. It's an impressive device, but for many, that's not worth the $79+ that Apple's official stylus costs. There are plenty of cheaper alternatives to the Apple Pencil, and my personal favorite is the Metapen Pencil A8. With a list price of $24.99 on Amazon (which often goes down to around $16), the Metapen is significantly cheaper. That doesn't translate to lower quality, though.

To start, setting up a new Metapen A8 is instantaneous — just tap the top twice, and you're ready to go. Even without pressure sensitivity, the device's tilt sensitivity and palm rejection make it perfect for anything that doesn't require super precise strokes, such as taking notes on your tablet. The A8 also has great battery life and fast charging. Just four minutes plugged in gives you enough power to last through two hours of consistent use, and a full charge takes about 30 minutes and lasts 10 hours.

My only issue with the A8 is that, while it does magnetically attach to the side, it doesn't lay flat against my iPad (I have a 10th generation). Other than that, I've been very happy with my Metapen, and I'm not the only one singing its praises. It has 4.5 stars on Amazon and over 10,000 five-star reviews from customers who say it's a great value that holds up against the Apple Pencil.