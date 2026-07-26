5 Disadvantages Of Only Using A Google TV

Google TV has become one of the most-used interfaces on smart TVs and streaming boxes around the world. A big reason for that is how the platform centralizes different streaming apps, live TV, and voice commands into a single panel. And thanks to integration with Google services, the system offers a complete package — there are even a few hidden Google TV features that every user should know about. But like any platform, it's not without its disadvantages.

In addition to its many positive qualities, Google TV also has a few friction points that can hurt the user experience when it comes to daily use. One major example is the home screen, which can feature ads from different brands, potentially making navigation harder for some. And while the centralized recommendations are considered helpful by many, the algorithm behind them may not always have your best wishes in mind.

These small problems create several disadvantages for Google TV when compared to competitors like Roku or Apple TV. To give you a better idea of the big picture, we separated the main problems you may face if you buy a device that features Google TV as its main system.