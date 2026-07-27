4 Brands Making RGB LED TVs In 2026

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TV technology is always evolving, and often at multiple paces. New picture and panel features may arrive incrementally from some brands, while other manufacturers approach the cutting edge at a more rapid-fire speed. As for the present day, it's looking like one of those years where enhancements and ingenuity reign supreme, because there's a new TV trend in town that industry experts and users alike are going nuts over: RGB LED TVs.

Traditional LED TVs are lit by a white or blue LED backlight that passes through color filters to generate each pixel's color. The difference with RGB LED is that the white and blue diodes are replaced with an array of red, green, and blue LEDs. The endgame? Delivering some of the brightest and most colorful picture quality the TV-watching world has ever seen from an LED-LCD.

This new generation of RGB LED TVs has only been on the market since 2025, and the tech has already been adopted by a handful of reputable TV manufacturers. We're going to discuss each brand while also touching on the pros and cons of each manufacturer's RGB LED lineup. So without further delay, let's kick things off with one of the most popular TV titans: Samsung.