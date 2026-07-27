5 Essential Liquid Cooling Maintenance Tips Every PC Owner Needs To Know

Liquid is used in these systems to cool your PC, but they still utilize fans and a radiator to do so. This means they can still be affected by problems that happen with traditional air coolers, like dust and pet hair buildup over time, and can lose efficiency as the layer of dirt creates more resistance for air when passing through.

Before doing any kind of cleaning on your desktop, it's important to turn off your PC and unplug it to avoid any accidents. After that, you can use compressed air, a soft brush, and a microfiber cloth to clean it. If the dirt sticks too much to the fan, it is worth removing it so you can reach both sides of the radiator and do everything properly.

How often you should clean your computer this way also varies a lot, since it depends on where you live and whether you have pets at home. Places that favor that buildup may require a cleaning every two or three months, while controlled environments usually need only a cleaning every six months.