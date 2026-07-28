5 Essential Apps Every Samsung Phone Owner Should Have

By default, Samsung's camera app features several camera modes you can shoot in. The three basic ones are Video, Photo, and Portrait, but if you're looking for a mode for a specific purpose, there are other options like Expert RAW. This mode, however, is a bit different from the rest of the camera modes. Instead of being built into the camera app out of the box, you'd need to first download it to use it.

To get Expert RAW on your Galaxy device, head over to the Galaxy Store and search for Expert RAW. If you already have the Camera app open, you can go directly to the More tab and select Expert RAW from the mode options. You should then see a download panel pop up.

Just as the name suggests, Expert RAW is primarily designed for expert photographers. It gives you access to advanced camera settings like the depth of field, shutter speed, ISO, and exposure. On select devices, you also get special features like astrophotography and multiple exposure photography. Another thing that makes Expert RAW stand out is that it saves photos as JPEG and RAW files. RAW files preserve the data from the camera sensor, letting you edit the photos in more detail.

It's important to note, though, that Expert RAW is exclusive to the flagship Galaxy S, Z, and Note models, starting with Galaxy S20. If it doesn't show up in your camera's More tab, it might not be supported on your device.