macOS Golden Gate Removes DVD Support (But There's A Free Solution)

macOS Golden Gate is the upcoming software update to all Apple Silicon Macs coming later this fall. While the company told users in 2025 that macOS 26 would be the last update for Intel computers, Apple is now announcing it will phase out more than just Intel Macs, as the latest beta 4 drops support for the DVDPlayback framework, meaning that you won't be able to use Apple's solutions to watch a DVD on your Mac, even though you can still take advantage of third-party solutions.

While the phrase "watch a DVD on your Mac" might sound weird, Apple did offer Macs with a CD/DVD player up to the mid-2012 13-inch MacBook Pro. Apple offered this as an entry-level option for the Pro lineup for a little longer. After that, Apple continued to offer support for its USB SuperDrive, which also ultimately got discontinued.

While you can still watch a DVD on your Mac if you're willing to connect an external reader, Apple is killing its native DVD Player app and the system framework behind it, which means the company will no longer maintain the software engine that decodes DVD video. Because of this, you'll need to look to third-party solutions for viewing your DVDs.