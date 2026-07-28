Google Maps Labels Can Save You The Headache Of Lists - Here's How

Beyond navigation, Google Maps now includes features that make your trips better. One of those is lists. Google Maps lists come in handy whenever you're looking for ideas on where to eat or what to see. Instead of wasting time scanning the map itself or hopping on TikTok to get recommendations, you can just browse through the places in your lists.

But using Google Maps' lists feature isn't as seamless as it seems, especially when you're constantly returning to the same locations, like your kid's daycare, the doctor's office, or the airport. Every trip means going through the same process again: Open your lists, scroll through all the saved places, and select the one you need. What makes it even harder is that the list page is cluttered with photos and details (e.g., closing hours, star reviews). They take up so much space that a short list with just five places would still take a couple of scrolls before you can see everything.

Sure, Google Maps does offer some filter and sorting options for the lists, but these settings aren't consistent across platforms. For instance, you can filter the places by their tags on iOS but not on Android, and you can sort the list by Editor's order on Android but not on iOS.

If you're looking for an easier way to save places on Google Maps without burying them in an endless list, a great alternative is private labels. Google Maps labels eliminate the need for scrolling, as you can pull up a place by simply typing a short, memorable name. If you look at your map, labels also appear as a different icon, making them easy to spot at a glance.