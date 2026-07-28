How To Get The Best Fuel Savings With Waze

Gas prices are still crazy high. Sometimes you just accept it and head over to the nearest gas station. Other times, you try to save as much as you can and find the cheapest one to go to. And it's really quick and easy to compare gas prices with apps like Waze.

Yes, on top of giving you directions to gas stations in your area, Waze also tells you the fuel prices at those stations. These prices come from Wazer (Waze user) contributions and are updated whenever a Wazer confirms or edits the current rates at that gas station. While these figures might not reflect the latest prices at all times, they still give you an idea on where to fill up to save on fuel.

If you're a Google Maps user, you know it also displays gas station prices. But what makes Waze better than Google Maps is that you can actually sort the places from cheapest to most expensive, saving you both money and time. We'll walk you through how to get the best fuel savings with this nifty Waze feature.