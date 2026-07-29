The Reason Your Battery Pack Takes So Long To Charge

Portable battery packs or power banks have become increasingly common in recent years. Whether you are out for the day or on a long vacation, a portable battery pack ensures that devices like smartphones, earbuds, and even laptops don't run out of juice. Many modern power banks come with the Power Delivery (PD) protocol that allows higher power output, which directly translates into faster charging. But when it comes to charging the battery pack, it can sometimes take longer than you expect. And there are several reasons for that.

From low-powered charging adapters and damaged, worn-out cables to hitting charging limits and overheating, it could be anything. In most cases, assessing your adapter and cables and checking the power bank's manual should clear things up. Also, keep in mind that the power bank's capacity plays a major role in the time it takes to fully charge it. The higher the capacity, the longer it takes to charge, provided other factors remain constant. With the same 10-watt adapter and cable, a 20,000 mAh power bank will take around 8 to 12 hours to charge, compared to 4 to 6 hours for a 10,000 mAh battery pack.

Additionally, charging a battery pack while drawing power from it simultaneously increases the charging time. The battery pack's age also plays a role. An older one may not charge as fast as it did when it was new because batteries degrade with time, which impacts their charging speeds.