The Next Generation Of 3D Printing Is Here, And You Can Build It Right Now

For makers who know the pain of waiting hours for a desktop 3D printer to lay down hundreds of millimeter-thick plastic lines one by one, a faster solution to additive manufacturing would be most welcome yesterday. Standard consumer manufacturing at the moment forces users to compromise between build speed and surface resolution, making operators choose between visible layer lines or lengthy post-processing work.

But there's been a breakthrough in open-source hardware and software that's going to completely upend how hobbyists and engineers create physical objects. The OpenCAL volumetric 3D printer brings Computed Axial Lithography out of high-end university research laboratories and kicks open the doors of accessibility for makers. We can now build a portable, maker-friendly volumetric 3D printer capable of producing fully formed solid objects in just a few seconds. Yes, you read that right.

Unlike traditional additive 3D printers, which can be either resin or filament 3D printers, volumetric printing solidifies entire three-dimensional geometries simultaneously without moving along a vertical Z-axis. Originally requiring massive laboratory setups, this technique has now been condensed down into an open-source build that fits neatly inside standard checked luggage. The system relies on a blend of off-the-shelf electronics, custom software, and specialized photopolymer materials to enable high-speed digital light processing. The contained nature of OpenCAL looks like it could also avoid some of the health risks that current 3D printers have.