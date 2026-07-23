You Can Now Use A Selfie Video To Sign In To Your Google Account — Here's How

Google has been incredibly active recently, pushing out new features and making changes to existing ones since the year started. While some of these are helpful additions that benefit all users — such as Google Pixel phones potentially getting app lock in the future — others are much more polarizing, like Gemini taking over your phone with agentic AI capabilities.

A feature that aligns more with the former is Selfie Video, which just started rolling out in the last week of July 2026. With the option set up, you can record a real-time video of yourself to sign in to any device. This is helpful if you ever lose your phone or forget your password, as it bypasses the need to have access to a device you're signed in to or use, unlike other methods of authentication.

To use this, you'll first have to record a video of yourself. You'll be asked to make certain movements to get all angles of your face by rotating or tilting your head, and an AI model will analyze this to see if you're a real person. This recording gets encrypted and saved to your Google Account. When you choose to sign in using Selfie Video, you'll be asked to record another video, again following instructions shown on the screen to ensure the footage is live. Google compares this to the video you recorded during setup, and if there's a match, you are logged in.