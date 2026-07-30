How Many Joules Do You Need For Your TV's Surge Protector?

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Protecting your treasured home theater equipment won't require a sword and shield, but at a bare minimum, you'll want to have your TV connected to a surge protector. Sold in numerous shapes and sizes, you'll find surge protectors just about everywhere electronics are sold, and they're often the last line of defense between your tech and a power surge. But not all surge protectors are created equal, as is the case with most consumer tech devices.

Generally speaking, if you're planning on adding a surge protector to your home theater setup, you'll want to invest in one that's rated to handle between 1,000 and 2,000 joules. For those unaware, a joule is a measurement of how much energy a surge protector can absorb and eradicate. While you'll find both higher and lower joule ratings across various products, one good mantra to stick by is "you can never have too many." The greater the number, the more capable the protector is of taking on bigger, badder surges.

Your TV likely won't be the only thing you plug into a new surge protector, though. Many living rooms and theater dens involve multiple AV components (like streaming devices and game consoles) that are worth safeguarding, too. This is why it's always a good idea to buy more joules protection than you need; you never know when or if you'll want it down the line.