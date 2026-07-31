The 5 Best Budget Soundbars Under $100

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For viewers who have made a significant investment in a smart TV or in a broader home theater setup, a soundbar may already be a part of the way you watch. Many of the best soundbars make a great pairing with a quality smart TV. But if there's room for improvement when it comes to your setup's audio playback, you may have little budget left to expand things. This may also be the case for TV viewers who simply don't want to invest heavily in their watching habits for one reason or another. The good news is that adding peripheral equipment such as a soundbar doesn't have to break the bank.

In fact, purchasing a soundbar can be one of the cheapest ways to upgrade your TV setup. We've previously taken a look at a number of soundbars that are less than $200, but here we've decided to see what's available for even less. We've given ourselves a budget of just $100 and have scoured the shelves of major retailers to narrow things down. We have hands-on experience with numerous soundbars and have applied that knowledge to the options within our price range in order to select some soundbars that offer quality features despite such attractive price points.