10 Cheapest Ways To Upgrade Your TV Setup

Every display has a limit to its abilities to show you a pretty picture, but that doesn't mean it's giving you its best out of the box. While some sets come with a degree of calibration from the factory, the display settings that will give you the best picture that your TV can deliver depend on the context of what you're watching and your own preferences. The lighting and layout of your entertainment space also have an effect on what settings your TV should have.

Getting a professional calibration done, or doing one yourself, ensures that your TV shows color as accurately as it can. That may sound like a minor improvement, but your TV's color accuracy is more important than you think. Not only does it show you what the movie or show you're watching was supposed to look like, but it also improves the perceived quality of your image. That means you might not need a TV upgrade, and you've been sitting on a much better TV than you knew.

Even better news is that you can calibrate your smart TV without any fancy tools. You can use a test pattern and a little eyeballing to make things better. It won't be as good as proper calibration, but it will be better than nothing, and it will also cost you nothing but time and effort. If you have an Apple TV 4K and an iPhone with Face ID and iOS 14.5 or later, you can actually use its camera to do a calibration for the 4K input channel of your Apple TV.