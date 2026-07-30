Nvidia Instant Replay Not Working? Here Are 5 Easy Solutions To Try

There's nothing worse than smashing a clutch victory in competitive games like "Apex Legends" and "Fortnite" only to find that Instant Replay wasn't running, or that the keyboard shortcut didn't work. Perhaps you find out that the Nvidia overlay reveals that Instant Replay has turned itself off without sending a notification. This is supposed to be a feature that continuously records in the background so you can save recent moments, while being a great tool for sharing top gameplay moments or studying previous matches.

Although Nvidia has transitioned away from the legacy GeForce Experience software in favor of the Nvidia app (which comes with plenty of features players should be using), background capture glitches remain an issue for some users. Video capture usually stops for several predictable reasons — which is a good thing, as it makes the problem easier to fix. These issues can come from digital rights management (DRM) protection being triggered by background internet browser settings and streaming apps, or they could be the result of corrupted temporary cache directories on a primary storage drive.

Fortunately, resolving these recording interruptions doesn't require swapping out a graphics card or resetting Windows. Here are five of the most common issues when running Instant Replay and how to fix them.