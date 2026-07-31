Why Does The ETA Time On Google Maps Change Color?

Navigation apps like Google Maps and Waze utilize visual indicators to keep you informed as you drive, walk, or travel. For example, you might see different colored roads to indicate the type of road, such as highways versus regular streets, red dotted lines to help outline obstructions, and various icons and symbols, like the leaf symbol that shows up from time to time, depending on your chosen route. One such indicator is the actual color of the ETA time when you have a navigation session active. Anytime you ask for directions, you'll see an estimated time of arrival, which usually updates in real time based on traffic and other potential delays. But those digits will change color over time, which may seem a bit confusing at first.

The reason is that the color helps to highlight traffic and travel conditions along your route. The color scheme is pretty simple, too. Green means smooth sailing, with no traffic or delays. Orange means minor traffic or events that could cause delays. Red means pretty much what you'd expect, heavy traffic or congestion with a high likelihood of stoppages due to construction or accidents. Ultimately, the colors give you another quick cue as to what's happening along your current route.