5 Of The Best Liquid Cooling Systems You Can Buy On Amazon
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Keeping a computer properly cooled is one of the biggest challenges for anyone building powerful setups. Latest-generation offerings from the top graphics card brands and powerful processors with multiple cores can generate considerable heat, especially if you play graphics-intensive games. Without a good solution, you can suffer from throttling and poor game performance while slowly reducing the useful life of your components. This is why many people are turning to liquid cooling systems.
Unlike the traditional air coolers that typically come with the PC when you build it, these systems use liquid to dissipate heat much more efficiently. This makes it possible to keep a lower temperature even under intense loads. In addition, several water cooler models you can find today also help reduce system noise, which is good for anyone who plays for long periods.
You can find several options online, but Amazon has a huge variety of liquid cooling systems, with models made for different types of users. So, they vary a lot in size and power, but we've separated out some of the best options available to help you choose the ideal one.
Arctic Liquid Freezer III Pro 360
The Arctic Liquid Freezer III Pro 360 water cooler is currently one of the best-rated options you can find on Amazon, with a score of 4.3 out of 5 stars across more than 2,000 reviews. The price is not very high either, costing around $125, and it often receives discounts that reduce the price to around $85 or less. If your current cooling situation isn't dire, it would probably be worth waiting for discounts.
The main difference with the Liquid Freezer III is that it has a 38 mm radiator, much thicker than the 27 mm standard used by most competitors. This extra size helps retain more liquid and increase heat dissipation, even under heavier loads, similar to how a liquid-cooled PC works overall. This Liquid Freezer model also has an extra fan dedicated to cooling the motherboard.
So, if you have a PC or even a workstation built with a current-generation graphics card, this water cooler is a top choice, especially if you use overclocking. It is worth remembering that its extra size also requires a larger case, since it can bump into other components in smaller PCs.
Corsair iCue Link Titan 240 RX RGB
A little smaller than traditional water cooler options, the Corsair iCue Link Titan 240 RX costs around $160 on Amazon, but you can find it at lower prices during promotions. The model delivers two pre-installed fans and an included iCue Link hub, which makes assembly easier. It is more expensive than other 240 mm options, but the package helps justify the price.
The best feature this water cooler has is its own ecosystem, so the fans connect directly to each other and transmit power and data through a single cable to the controller. This helps address cable management, which is an essential consideration for beginner PC builders. The cooler also brings the CapSwap system, which lets you change the pump cap without using other tools.
Because of its size, this water cooler model is a good choice for anyone with a smaller case, since its 240 mm format usually fits better without needing to change more parts to accommodate it. It is also part of the iCue ecosystem, so you can control everything through the same software.
HydroShift II LCD-S 360CL
If you dream of building a fish tank PC, with the interior fully visible, you should know that exposed cables can hurt your desktop's aesthetic. For exactly that reason, Lian Li designed the HydroShift II LCD-S 360CL in a way that works well with dual-chamber PCs, where the power supply stays hidden behind the motherboard.
The big trick is the hidden hose routing, which runs rigidly along the side of the radiator and stays hidden under metal covers, giving the impression that no tubing crosses the inside of your computer. The cables follow the same logic and stay completely camouflaged inside the structure. On the pump block, a 3.4-inch IPS LCD screen with a 480-by-480 resolution can show videos, GIFs, and system information for anyone who likes to customize their setup.
As for price, you can usually find this HydroShift version on Amazon for something around $180. In addition to the above, the model also has three control modes — offline, wireless, or through USB — and it uses a high-performance pump capable of spinning up to 3,200 RPM.
NZXT Kraken Plus 360
The NZXT Kraken Plus 360 Black is one of the most balanced all-in-one water coolers you can find on Amazon. That is because it has quiet operation and good thermal stability to keep your PC at acceptable temperatures, even if you use it to play demanding games for a long time. This is one of the main reasons it has a 4.3-star rating on Amazon.
On the software side, you get NZXT Cam, which is a control panel where you can monitor various motherboard sensors and adjust the fan or pump speed in addition to customizing what's shown on the 1.54-inch circular LCD panel. However, one point to watch is that the cable that comes out of the pump is proprietary, which can make things harder for anyone who wants to use other fans in the build. Thankfully, the Black model includes the adapter needed to use third-party fans.
Nonetheless, this model works best if you're already thinking about pursuing a complete NZXT ecosystem. On Amazon, its original price is high, but during promotions, you can find it for somewhere around $120.
Noctua NL-LC1-36 360 mm
For people who are only looking for a water cooler that can cool their PC and do not want features like extra screens or similar additions, the Noctua NL-LC1-36 360 mm delivers exactly that. The NL-LC1-36 is the brand's first water cooler line, with no RGB, no proprietary software, and no screen built into the block. On Amazon, it costs $249.95, which is a higher price than the category average, but consistent with Noctua's premium positioning.
If you've found that other water coolers usually produce too much noise for your tastes, especially under heavy CPU workloads, this Noctua option can help solve the problem. It has a structure that reduces vibration and fans that operate with a small speed offset between them, which avoids that characteristic buzzing from the parts. The user can also choose between different profiles, including an even quieter one, which helps reduce one of the main disadvantages of liquid cooling even more.
How we chose the best liquid cooling systems on Amazon
To create this list, we started by looking through Amazon's best-seller rankings for the category, then looked through user reviews to start narrowing the field. This way, we could find the models that were most popular and also offered a good experience for users. After that, we looked at external reviews to go deeper into each product's technical details and see how performance compares with the price charged for each one.
We also took different user profiles into account, since not everyone looks for the same type of water cooler when building a PC. For that reason, the list includes options focused on raw performance for anyone who wants to build a powerful PC, as well as versions that favor aesthetics or lower noise during use. This way, each of these products represents one of the best options users can find on Amazon within each different profile.