5 Sci-Fi Movies To Watch If You Like Apple TV's Silo

It feels like Apple TV is leading the way in regards to sci-fi television shows. Seeing that the subscription service has the likes of "For All Mankind," "Severance," and "Foundation" to name a few, it's really ridiculous just how much quality entertainment they have to offer. One show that's close to coming to an end is the Graham Yost-adapted dystopian series "Silo" starring Rebecca Ferguson and Tim Robbins.

Based on the trilogy of books by Hugh Howey, the show focuses on an enormous underground silo that's composed of 144 levels and the clash of classes that inhabit it. Caught up in the conspiracy and murder that's keeping the silo alive is Juliette Nichols (Ferguson), a dedicated engineer that keeps the engine of the silo running and eventually finds herself donning the sheriff's badge and getting access to more secrets than she could've imagined.

Three seasons in and the critical consensus on the show has remained consistently positive and rightfully so, with every season being perfect for viewers that like their future's dark and dystopian. In the event that you want some more worlds like that, we've put together a great compilation of movies that match the vibe of "Silo" should you dare to ask to go outside and see what else there is available. To kick things off, we've gone with a massive franchise that became a huge vehicle for Jennifer Lawrence and kept the odds forever in her favor.