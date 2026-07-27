5 Sci-Fi Movies To Watch If You Like Apple TV's Silo
It feels like Apple TV is leading the way in regards to sci-fi television shows. Seeing that the subscription service has the likes of "For All Mankind," "Severance," and "Foundation" to name a few, it's really ridiculous just how much quality entertainment they have to offer. One show that's close to coming to an end is the Graham Yost-adapted dystopian series "Silo" starring Rebecca Ferguson and Tim Robbins.
Based on the trilogy of books by Hugh Howey, the show focuses on an enormous underground silo that's composed of 144 levels and the clash of classes that inhabit it. Caught up in the conspiracy and murder that's keeping the silo alive is Juliette Nichols (Ferguson), a dedicated engineer that keeps the engine of the silo running and eventually finds herself donning the sheriff's badge and getting access to more secrets than she could've imagined.
Three seasons in and the critical consensus on the show has remained consistently positive and rightfully so, with every season being perfect for viewers that like their future's dark and dystopian. In the event that you want some more worlds like that, we've put together a great compilation of movies that match the vibe of "Silo" should you dare to ask to go outside and see what else there is available. To kick things off, we've gone with a massive franchise that became a huge vehicle for Jennifer Lawrence and kept the odds forever in her favor.
The Hunger Games
We might've seen some old games with new faces in the franchise lately, but nothing tops Francis Lawrence's first venture into Panem back in 2012, with Jennifer Lawrence leading the way in "The Hunger Games." Adapting the work of Suzanne Collins, the film saw the future Oscar-winner as rebellious hero Katniss Everdeen, who, as part of her dystopian world, is forced into a Battle Royale to fight for her district and her own survival. The film marked the first in a four-part movie franchise that did its best to rival "Harry Potter" and "Twilight," and did an impressively good job of it too.
"The Hunger Games" differed from those other page-turning phenomenons by carrying a slightly rougher edge. In a world where characters needed to die so that others lived, our first introduction into the Hunger Games was an occasionally harsh one, where the younger the tribute, the more harrowing their potential exit would be.
This was amplified all the more thanks to the pitch-perfect cast playing their parts in it. Even now, not a single cast member feels out of place in the film, but there's no doubt that none shine as bright as Lawrence, either. The girl on fire went on to become a superstar, and this was undeniably the film that lit the match.
Snowpiercer
It might've ended up being a dystopian television series just like "Silo," but there's no doubt that the original film adaptation of the comic book, "Le Transperceneige," "Snowpiercer" is an all-time great even years later. Taken from the tale written by Jacques Lob, Benjamin Legrand, and Jean-Marc Rochette, Oscar-winning director Bong Joon-ho takes his first English-speaking project and creates a relentless, high-pressure tale about people fighting for their future in one we'd never want to be in.
Chris Evans is downtrodden rebel leader Curtis, who, after spending years living on a train that's circling the globe with the last remains of humanity, decides to call it a day and fight his way to first class. Backing him up are John Hurt, Jamie Bell, Octavia Spencer and Bong regular Song Kang-ho.
Facing down the lower class are Tilda Swinton, disappearing into the role of Minister Mason, along with Ed Harris as the head of this transport running on a tier system. Claustrophobic and downright chilling on occasion, the film boasts what's arguably one of Evans' career-best performances with a monologue that'll make your skin crawl. Get your ticket punched if you haven't already and see one of the best sci-fi movies of its decade. Just don't eat the jelly bars when they come down the carriage. Trust us on this.
28 Days Later
Danny Boyle's (not technically) zombie movie might be an essential watch for those that love brilliant bitey action, but there's a lot more to "28 Days Later" than a blood-spewing running club. The true terror comes from the barren streets of London that Boyle and crew captured so perfectly in the opening of the film, along with its constant focus on leaning into the isolation of England's capital going into shutdown.
Scenes that include Cillian Murphy's Jim looking up to see a plane flying overhead and verifying that the world is continuing to turn, even now that England is no longer along for the ride, are absolutely striking. It's a haunting concept that's effectively realized, and would become almost premonitory in the years to come with the pandemic.
It's here where some of Boyle's most unsettling moments make the film the classic that it is. Empty supermarkets and wrecked churches add to the tapestry of terror that would make this dystopian franchise what it's known as today, and led to the near-perfect sequel "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple". More often than not, the horror doesn't come with the infected bounding down the roads, but in the quiet moments where Jim comes to accept that the country has been abandoned by the rest of the world, and that there's no help coming to save him in the end.
The Road
John Hillcoat dared to bring the harrowing and heartless landscape of author Cormac McCarthy's world to life in "The Road," and the result makes "Silo" look like a holiday timeshare. Viggo Mortensen is a dying father in a post-apocalyptic world, desperate to get his son (Kodi Smit-McPhee) to the coast.
Both nameless throughout the film, the man and boy come against all manner of evils in a world where all plant and animal life has gone. Crossing paths with Robert Duvall, Michael K. Williams, and Charlize Theron, Hillcoat does a brilliant job of bringing the harsh and bleak universe to life. Soaked in grey and darkness, the terrain is so lifeless it really feels like the soul has been sucked from the world just as McCarthy intended.
Keeping hope alive even in these dark times, though, are Mortensen and McPhee, whose relationship as father and son still holds up even years later. Always enigmatic and a solid hero until the end, this is one of the overlooked films where Mortensen walks a lot that doesn't include a ring. Give it some attention all the same, and just try not to well up by the end of it all.
V for Vendetta
Comic book mastermind Alan Moore might be against his work getting the big screen treatment, but that doesn't stop us from enjoying James McTiegue's vigorous, vengeful, and volatile vision of a dystopian London in "V for Vendetta." Natalie Portman plays Evey Hammond, an employee of the state-run news network who gets caught up in the middle of a war between the totalitarian government and the masked figure known as "V" (Hugo Weaving) fighting to start a revolution.
While Moore wished to have no connection to the project, his often poetic and powerful tale of a war between rebellion and oppression resonates today more than ever. Portman delivers as Evey, which should come as no surprise, but the real treat is Weaving, who spends most of the film hiding behind Guy Fawkes but dominates the film whenever he's onscreen.
Just like "Silo," this Wachowski-produced picture has so much to say in a world that feels solid and equally scary thanks to John Hurt as Britain's tyrannical leader, Adam Sutler. Action-packed and bursting with visceral imagery that speaks volumes two decades after we first saw it, "V for Vendetta" still feels like a movie that doesn't get the attention it deserves, but absolutely should.