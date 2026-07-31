4 Unexpected Reasons Why Your SD Card Is Failing

One of the more sobering realities of the current storage and RAM shortages is that hardware tends to malfunction or fail, which means most of us will eventually experience it for ourselves. You could be set up for years with an excellent collection of devices, but at some point, you'll run into technical failure. The life expectancy for various forms of storage is generous in most cases: About four to seven years for standard hard drives, up to ten or more for solid-state drives, and over 10 years on average for flash storage — but that's not always a guarantee. Storage can, and does, fail sooner rather than later, removable media like SD cards included.

According to a poll conducted by Tony and Chelsea Northrup, with over 4,300 participants, nearly half experienced SD card failures. The poll was largely geared towards photographers, and the data shows that most failures related to how often the cards were used or accessed — essentially, how many digital photos were captured and stored on the cards. That highlights one common reason removable storage might fail: Extensive or extended use. Generally speaking, that's not unexpected. You'd expect that hardware used often and put under demanding conditions for long hours might eventually fail. However, there are some other things going on that lead to an SD card failing, and those reasons apply to both flash and traditional storage sometimes. As they say, expect the unexpected, so let's dig into some of those unexpected events, so we all can better prepare.