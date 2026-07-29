A Forgotten '60s Movie Was The Last Sci-Fi Flick To Win A Best Actor Oscar

The best sci-fi films ever made are mostly acknowledged for their visual effects at the Oscars. It's rare to see their actors win awards for their performances, no matter how good they are. There are outliers, of course, as audiences saw when Michelle Yeoh won Best Actress for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" in 2023. When was the last time someone took home the Best Actor trophy for a sci-fi flick, though? To answer that question, you have to travel back to 1968, when Cliff Robertson won for his performance in "Charly."

Based on Daniel Keyes' "Flowers of Algernon," a short story that later became a novel, "Charly" tells the story of an intellectually disabled man who undergoes a brain operation and becomes a genius. However, while he can operate complex machinery, Charly's emotional development doesn't match his IQ. To make matters worse, the protagonist's newfound genius state might not be permanent.

It goes without saying that "Charly" isn't one of the more popular movies based on a sci-fi short story or novel. The film is largely forgotten, but it isn't the only Oscar-winning sci-fi flick that's rarely discussed today. With that in mind, does "Charly" deserve to be reappraised, or has it been forgotten because it isn't very good?