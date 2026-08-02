5 Of The Best Anker Accessories For Samsung Users
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Anker, the mobile accessory brand, is known for producing high-quality accessories for most modern smartphones and tablets. It produces everything from USB cables and power bricks to portable chargers and USB-C hubs, which can come in handy for many mobile devices. If you have a Samsung mobile device or are planning to buy a new one — probably the new Galaxy Z Fold 8 or Z Flip 8 — there are several Anker accessories that can help you get the most out of your device.
Although Anker's portfolio is pretty big and many of its gadgets will work with Samsung devices, we have handpicked some of its best-rated options after consulting buyer reviews and expert opinions when available. We've also included accessories that are specifically targeted at Samsung owners because they support relevant technologies, like Samsung's Super Fast Charging. In addition to these, you may also want to check out unique accessories that work best with Samsung phones.
Anker Nano Charger (45W)
Although Anker sells a bunch of power bricks that can deliver 45W or more power to the connected device, the Nano Charger (45W) is one of the only few chargers that support Programmable Power Supply (PPS) and at least 4.05–5A current in the PPS mode to deliver 45W Super Fast Charging to compatible Samsung phones and tablets. Phones that only support 25W charging will also get their top charging speed with this power brick.
It's priced at $35 but is often available for $25 or less. While the company supplies a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box, it doesn't say whether the cable is capable of the full 45W charging on compatible Samsung phones. So, it's best to stick to the cable that came with your phone.
The charger has received a solid buyer rating of 4.8 out of 5 on Amazon, with shoppers appreciating its fast charging speed and compact design. Experts from Tech Radar and Android Central have a similar opinion of the power brick, and particularly like its foldable prongs. The only notable complaint is that it only has a single USB-C port for charging. It's worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is the only Samsung phone that supports 60W fast charging with a 3A and 20V PPS profile, and you'll need an adapter like the Anker 140W Charger to charge the phone at top speed.
Anker MagGo Wireless Charger (Stand)
If you own one of Samsung's high-end phones that supports Qi2 wireless charging, Anker's MagGo Wireless Charger Stand is a solid choice. It supports 15W charging, which is what most Samsung phones support, except for the Galaxy S26 Ultra — which can go up to 25W. However, it's important to remember you'll need a MagSafe-compatible case, or at least a magnetic ring, if you want to use this Anker offering, as it needs magnets to stick to the back of your phone. While it can also work with non-Qi2 Samsung phones, you won't get the top charging speed. Its stand design makes it easier to use your phone while charging to watch content or attend a video call. Moreover, you can also adjust the angle to suit your requirements. Although Anker says it's not officially compatible with Android devices, many Amazon shoppers have confirmed that it indeed works, which isn't surprising given its Qi2 support.
Another good thing about this wireless charger is its detachable USB cable design that not only helps with storage and portability, but also with a longer lifespan. You can simply replace the cable when it goes bad instead of ditching the whole charger. The variant we're recommending comes with a power brick in the box. Amazon buyers have given the wireless charger an average rating of 4.5 out of 5, and Samsung owners have generally good things to say about it. However, one buyer does point out that it's not suitable for Samsung's flip-style foldables due to the unique form factor.
Anker Powerline II USB-C to USB-C Cable
Although Samsung phones and tablets ship with a USB-C cable in the box, the cable is suitable primarily for charging and is typically rated for USB 2.0 speeds. However, if you want fast data transfer capability as well as fast charging, Anker's Powerline II USB-C cable can help. It's rated for USB 3.2 Gen 2 speeds, meaning it supports up to 10Gbps data transfer, which is the maximum you'll get on any Samsung phone in 2026. The cable is also good for 4K video output, which means if you're planning to connect your Samsung phone or tablet to a display, you can do so using this cable.
Beyond this, the cable can handle up to 100W (5A) charging. In other highlights, it has a PVC jacket and is available in a 3.3-foot size. You'll have to shell out $20 for it, and the cable has garnered a pretty solid average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon. Buyers like its build quality, but some decry the lack of longer lengths.
Anker 313 Wireless Charger
If you don't want to deal with Qi2, MagSafe cases, or magnetic rings, Anker's 313 Wireless Charger is your best bet to get a reasonable 10W wireless charging speed on your Samsung phone. It'll work with any Samsung phone that supports wireless charging and features two coils to support charging in both landscape and portrait orientations. It can also handle cases up to 2.5 mm thick. Moreover, you get a fairly standard stand-style design and a detachable USB cable.
Unfortunately, it can't reach 15W fast-charging supported by many Samsung phones, as that support is typically limited to Samsung's first-party chargers, which are increasingly hard to find. Moreover, it uses an older Micro-USB port for connecting to the power brick. Fortunately, a cable is included in the box; however, you'll need at least an 18W power brick with Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 or 3.0 support.
The charger has received an average buyer rating of 4.5 out of 5 from Amazon shoppers, who like its seamless functionality but aren't a fan of the relatively slow charging speeds. It's priced at $20 and is often sold at $16 or less. It's ideal if you want to charge your phone wirelessly overnight.
Anker 332 USB-C Hub
If you own a high-end Samsung mobile device and are looking to get the most out of it using an external display, added peripherals, or a storage drive, a USB-C hub is a good gadget to do all of this simultaneously. Anker offers a simple but powerful option in the form of the Anker 332 USB-C Hub. It packs two USB-A ports, two USB-C ports, and an HDMI output. The USB PD port supports up to 100W of input. However, you can get a 45W output with a 60W or higher rated charger, as the hub uses around 15W for its own functioning. All of its USB ports are rated USB 3.2 Gen 1 for up to 5Gbps speeds, and you can output a 4K signal via the HDMI port.
It carries a reasonable $26 price tag; however, it's often available at a discount. Moreover, you can choose from five color options. It has received an average buyer rating of 4.4 out of 5 from Amazon shoppers, who highlight that it works with Samsung Dex and has no problems with any Samsung phones. Some folks complain about not being able to connect a Samsung external SSD to the USB-C port on the hub; however, Anker mentions in its listing that it's best to use the USB-A port for the same. The Anker USB-C hub is also recommended by experts from WireCutter and GearLab.
How we selected these Anker accessories for Samsung devices
Anker makes dozens of accessories for mobile devices, and while many of these work with Samsung's products, not all deliver the same performance, primarily due to compatibility issues. Therefore, we focused on picking products that are most compatible with Samsung phones. We refined our selection to only include Anker offerings that have either received excellent feedback from experts or buyers. All our recommendations are also rated 4.4 out of 5 by Amazon shoppers. Most importantly, we only included accessories that can be useful for a wide range of consumers.