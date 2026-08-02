5 Of The Best Anker Accessories For Samsung Users

Although Anker sells a bunch of power bricks that can deliver 45W or more power to the connected device, the Nano Charger (45W) is one of the only few chargers that support Programmable Power Supply (PPS) and at least 4.05–5A current in the PPS mode to deliver 45W Super Fast Charging to compatible Samsung phones and tablets. Phones that only support 25W charging will also get their top charging speed with this power brick.

It's priced at $35 but is often available for $25 or less. While the company supplies a USB-C to USB-C cable in the box, it doesn't say whether the cable is capable of the full 45W charging on compatible Samsung phones. So, it's best to stick to the cable that came with your phone.

The charger has received a solid buyer rating of 4.8 out of 5 on Amazon, with shoppers appreciating its fast charging speed and compact design. Experts from Tech Radar and Android Central have a similar opinion of the power brick, and particularly like its foldable prongs. The only notable complaint is that it only has a single USB-C port for charging. It's worth noting that the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is the only Samsung phone that supports 60W fast charging with a 3A and 20V PPS profile, and you'll need an adapter like the Anker 140W Charger to charge the phone at top speed.