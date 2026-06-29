4 Unique Accessories Only Available For Samsung Phones

Samsung DeX is an application that connects your device to an external display, such as a computer monitor, to create a desktop experience as though your phone were a full-fledged PC or laptop. DeX is supported by most Galaxy phones and tablets, but the latest models can run DeX wirelessly with any display that supports Miracast. It's a handy feature that becomes even more intuitive if you use the official Samsung DeX Station accessory.

The DeX Station is a dock that holds your phone while you have it connected to an external display. The station itself has USB ports and HDMI output, making it easy to connect your phone to the display even if it does not support wireless connectivity. The station also doubles as a charger for your phone, and it contains a built-in fan that helps keep the device cool when you're running intensive desktop workloads.

It's also worth noting that the DeX feature is different from a similar Samsung feature called Smart View. There are certainly some cool features you can use with your Samsung Galaxy's Smart View, but it's essentially a screen-mirroring tool. DeX does not simply mirror your phone's screen; it creates a desktop experience on the connected screen. You can actually use your phone as a mouse and keyboard to control the desktop, or you can continue to use your phone independently even while it's running DeX. This brings up another small benefit of the DeX Station: Since the dock holds your phone in a vertical position, it may be easier to use independently than if you left it lying flat on the desk while running DeX. However, the upright orientation might not be ideal if your phone is doubling as a keyboard and mouse with DeX.