4 Unique Accessories Only Available For Samsung Phones
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The Samsung ecosystem is well-supported and feature-rich, and that's due in no small part to unique accessories that complement the best features of Samsung's phones. Of course, the Galaxy line of devices are typically capable of standing out on their own merits. Consumer Reports data even says some Samsung phones are better than Google's. However, the right accessories can make a monolithic phone more suitable for your particular lifestyle.
From cases to earbuds and more, there are tons of smartphone add-ons that are useful or borderline necessary. There are even some budget Android accessories that are worth buying. But we wanted to highlight some of the exclusive products that work solely with Samsung phones and capitalize on their proprietary features. We chose these products based on not only novelty but also quality and everyday relevance. A full explanation of our methodology can be found at the end of this list.
Samsung DeX Station
Samsung DeX is an application that connects your device to an external display, such as a computer monitor, to create a desktop experience as though your phone were a full-fledged PC or laptop. DeX is supported by most Galaxy phones and tablets, but the latest models can run DeX wirelessly with any display that supports Miracast. It's a handy feature that becomes even more intuitive if you use the official Samsung DeX Station accessory.
The DeX Station is a dock that holds your phone while you have it connected to an external display. The station itself has USB ports and HDMI output, making it easy to connect your phone to the display even if it does not support wireless connectivity. The station also doubles as a charger for your phone, and it contains a built-in fan that helps keep the device cool when you're running intensive desktop workloads.
It's also worth noting that the DeX feature is different from a similar Samsung feature called Smart View. There are certainly some cool features you can use with your Samsung Galaxy's Smart View, but it's essentially a screen-mirroring tool. DeX does not simply mirror your phone's screen; it creates a desktop experience on the connected screen. You can actually use your phone as a mouse and keyboard to control the desktop, or you can continue to use your phone independently even while it's running DeX. This brings up another small benefit of the DeX Station: Since the dock holds your phone in a vertical position, it may be easier to use independently than if you left it lying flat on the desk while running DeX. However, the upright orientation might not be ideal if your phone is doubling as a keyboard and mouse with DeX.
Galaxy Z Flip7 Flipsuit Case
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip7 Flipsuit Case is a customizable cover for Samsung's folding phones. The case itself is a transparent hard cover for your Z Flip. What makes it special are the interchangeable cards, also sold by Samsung, which you can slot under the cover. The cards use LED technology combined with NFC wireless communications between the phone and case to create moving images, photo frames, or interactive games directly over the phone's exterior FlexWindow.
Admittedly, the Flipsuit Case is not the most protective cover you can buy for your phone. Maximum drop resistance comes from a combination of hard and flexible materials to absorb impact. If you're worried about damage to your expensive Z Flip, you'd naturally gravitate to a bulkier case than the Flipsuit. On the other hand, there's an argument to be made that modern smartphones are durable enough that no one needs phone cases anymore. The Flipsuit is a fitting choice for users who are comfortable prioritizing style and self-expression over security.
Galaxy SmartTag2
The Galaxy SmartTag2 is a keychain-like gadget that helps you find your belongings by tracking the tag itself from your mobile device. It works exclusively with Samsung Galaxy phones or tablets running Android 11 or later. The tag sends out a Bluetooth Low Energy signal that can communicate with devices up to almost 400 feet away. It's part of the Samsung SmartThings ecosystem and uses the Samsung Find network, which is made up of over 300 million users, to increase the likelihood that you can locate your tag no matter where it is.
The SmartTag2 can be used to track luggage, bags, or even pets via the SmartThings app. It's very similar to how Apple users can find lost items by using AirTags. Through the app, you can also enable a pet walking mode to record your routes or integrate the tag with the rest of your SmartThings environment to use it as a controller for lights and other smart devices.
3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station
The 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station by Phelinta is a convenient contraption made specifically to charge Samsung devices. It's a unique accessory with a shape that lets you dock one of your Samsung phones, a Galaxy Buds charging case, and a Galaxy Watch all at the same time. The station also doubles as a digital alarm clock, so there's a clear intention for it to be a bedside or desktop accessory where you'll deposit your gadgets while sleeping or working.
Samsung manufactures its own 3-in-1 charging station as well, but at the time of writing, it holds a measly 1.8 rating out of five stars on Samsung's online store. User reviews indicate that Samsung's charging station is prone to failure and may cause phones to get hot while charging. This is important to keep in mind because wireless charging can affect your battery health if it makes your phone overheat. The 4.2-star rating across over 10 thousand Amazon reviews suggests that the third-party charging station by Phelinta is the more reliable option, and it's also more affordable by far.
Why we chose these unique Samsung phone accessories
Samsung has been producing phones for a long time now, which means there are tons of first-party and third-party accessories that add interesting functionality to these high-end smartphones. We tracked down some of the most relevant ones that facilitate popular smart features or improve the user experience for people who own various Samsung products — not just the flagship Galaxy series. Our goal wasn't necessarily to list the very best Samsung accessories, but rather to draw attention to some unique ones that add a bit of novel value to the Samsung experience.
With that being said, each accessory on this list holds at least a 3.9-star rating or higher on Amazon at the time of writing, with no recurring defects noted in the customer reviews. If you decide to pick up one of these unique accessories for your Samsung phone, you can expect it to bring a bit of extra convenience or charm to your daily life.