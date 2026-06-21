2 Cool Features To Use With Samsung Galaxy's Smart View

One of the main reasons you should install a voice assistant in your smart home is that it's so convenient to watch TV without needing a remote control. But what if that's not a practical option for you? No problem, because your Samsung Galaxy device is compatible with a digital voice assistant named Bixby. When you cast your Galaxy screen to your TV with Smart View, you can still give voice commands to your mobile device. This gives you the power to control media on the big screen without actually needing to integrate a voice assistant with the TV itself.

To set up Bixby Voice, start by holding the side button on your Galaxy device, sometimes called the Bixby button. Follow the on-screen instructions to set up a Samsung account if necessary and agree to the terms of use. You can then set up a wake-up phrase, such as "Hi Bixby," that will initiate voice control, or simply use the Bixby button whenever you want to give a command.

If you prefer a different voice assistant, such as Google or Alexa, you can choose one of them as your default digital assistant on your Galaxy device instead. Do this by navigating to your device's Settings menu, then tap App > Choose default apps > Digital assistant app > Digital assistant app again. And if you're not sure of how to make the most of voice control while using Smart View, start with these essential voice assistant commands once you're ready.