What Is The Minimum Distance You Should Leave Between A PlayStation 5 And Your Body?

Thanks to advances in wireless communication technology, you can place a game console anywhere in a room and play without worrying (too much) about controller connection. Just about all of the best gaming controllers you can buy are wireless, but this advancement comes with a side effect: You can't sit too close to your game consoles, including the PlayStation 5.

According to the official PlayStation 5 Safety Guide, you should sit no closer than eight inches to the console while it is in operation. This limit was proposed to meet the FCC's radio frequency exposure guidelines, as well as radio frequency exposure rules set forth by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED). Technically, the guidelines say you should sit at least eight inches away from the PS5's radiator (i.e., its heat sink and cooling fan), so you have a bit of leeway. You could also probably try orienting the console in different ways if you need some extra wiggle room.

Obviously, these guidelines only apply to the console when it is on; you are free to hug the PS5 to your body when it is off. As for the DualSense controller, now that you know about the PS5's radio frequencies, you're probably wondering if it's safe to handle. After all, it has to use similar frequencies to communicate with the console. Thankfully, Sony has confirmed (or at least claims) that the PS5's wireless controllers emit radio frequency energy levels that are so low they don't pose any threat to users. In fact, the same is true of even cheap PS5 controllers.