What Is The Minimum Distance You Should Leave Between A PlayStation 5 And Your Body?
Thanks to advances in wireless communication technology, you can place a game console anywhere in a room and play without worrying (too much) about controller connection. Just about all of the best gaming controllers you can buy are wireless, but this advancement comes with a side effect: You can't sit too close to your game consoles, including the PlayStation 5.
According to the official PlayStation 5 Safety Guide, you should sit no closer than eight inches to the console while it is in operation. This limit was proposed to meet the FCC's radio frequency exposure guidelines, as well as radio frequency exposure rules set forth by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED). Technically, the guidelines say you should sit at least eight inches away from the PS5's radiator (i.e., its heat sink and cooling fan), so you have a bit of leeway. You could also probably try orienting the console in different ways if you need some extra wiggle room.
Obviously, these guidelines only apply to the console when it is on; you are free to hug the PS5 to your body when it is off. As for the DualSense controller, now that you know about the PS5's radio frequencies, you're probably wondering if it's safe to handle. After all, it has to use similar frequencies to communicate with the console. Thankfully, Sony has confirmed (or at least claims) that the PS5's wireless controllers emit radio frequency energy levels that are so low they don't pose any threat to users. In fact, the same is true of even cheap PS5 controllers.
Not-so good vibrations
The PlayStation 5 and its controllers run on Bluetooth. It's the same technology that lets headphones connect wirelessly to devices (although Bluetooth headphones are technically different from wireless headphones). What could be so dangerous about the PlayStation 5's version? It all ties back into how Bluetooth devices — and radio frequencies in general — work.
All forms of Bluetooth technology utilize radio frequencies, a form of electromagnetic radiation, in the 2.4 GHz range. It's way too small and fast for you to feel, but it can still interact with your body. According to the ISED, constant exposure to different electromagnetic frequencies can negatively impact the human body, even possibly causing the development of cancer. Due to the basic laws of reality, it's impossible to completely avoid all forms of electromagnetic radiation; technically, sunlight falls in that category, too. However, organizations such as the ISED have provided guidelines to recommend exposure limits to ensure you never receive a harmful dose of certain radio frequencies. After all, the toxicity of a material always comes down to dosage.
The FCC and ISED guidelines follow what they call the human body's Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) limits. Going over these limits can cause damage the human body. However, when the frequency is between 100 kHz and 6 GHz, SAR only applies to situations where the body is 0.2 meters (less than eight inches) from the source of the radio frequency. By staying more than eight inches away from the PlayStation 5 (or any other large device that uses similar frequencies), you are minimizing your exposure to safe levels.