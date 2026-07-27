iOS 26.6 Update Now Available With 3 New Features

After over a month of beta testing, Apple is finally releasing iOS 26.6 to iPhone users. While this might be one of the most boring updates of the iOS 26 cycle — especially considering the iOS 27 public beta is already available — there are a few notable features that will make this new software crucial for users, particularly because everybody able to update to iOS 26.6 will get iOS 27 later this year. Alongside the new features, this software update starts to index users' data to use with the all-new Siri AI, which is the main feature of iOS 27. It also brings a new blocked contacts limit alert, a malicious message detection and reporting feature, and more.

That said, while Apple will be optimizing the index for Spotlight in iOS 26.6 before the iOS 27 update lands on people's iPhones, the full capabilities this enables will only be available for users with an iPhone 15 Pro or newer. After all, Siri AI is part of the Apple Intelligence suite, which requires powerful processing capabilities and at least 8 GB of RAM. It's also worth noting that developers and public beta testers who are running prerelease versions of iOS 27 have reported seeing the same Spotlight indexing after almost every beta update. This is being done for the new Siri AI, as the personal assistant can tap into information from your messages, services, notes, mails, calls, and more to bring you a more detailed answer, and these bits of data need to be properly catalogued in order for that to happen.