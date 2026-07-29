Clint Howard's Star Trek Character Was Written For A Punk Rock Legend

Clint Howard has played several characters in the "Star Trek" franchise, but "Deep Space Nine" fans know him as Grady. The character, who appears in "Past Tense, Part II" (Season 3, Episode 12), is a homeless guy from San Francisco who thinks he's invisible and believes aliens are real. Howard brings some comic relief to the episode, but did you know that his part was originally written for Iggy Pop?

In an interview for Terry J. Erdmann, writer Ira Steven Behr shared some details on the original plan. "I'd been trying to cast Iggy for years, twice when I was working on 'Fame,' and then on 'DS9.' Pop was touring in Spain or someplace, so he was unavailable. It's always something. I was crushed when he couldn't do it."

Still, when one door closes, another one opens. Howard's small role on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" allowed him to join Charles Napier, Charlie Brill, and William Schallert among the class of actors who have guest starred on both "Star Trek: The Original Series" and "Deep Space Nine." Don't worry, though, Iggy Pop still got his chance to join the "Deep Space Nine" cast for a later episode, so everyone got to shine in the end.