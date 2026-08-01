5 Cheaper Streaming Devices To Try Instead Of The Apple TV 4K

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The Apple TV 4K is one of the best streaming devices you can buy, but it is not the only option, since there are different cheaper models you could try instead. Apple's ecosystem is great, since it offers ad-free navigation and smooth performance thanks to its chip, which helps justify the price. However, you do not need to invest that much to get good quality. Several brands have also created many streaming devices in recent years that offer an extremely capable user experience, but for a lower price than the Apple TV 4K. Companies like Google, Amazon, or Roku have launched their own models that deliver features like 4K streaming and Dolby Vision. In addition, many of these devices bring smart integrations, which help anyone who likes a smart home.

If you want to save money or just buy a new device without making the same investment as you would with one from Apple, there are different major streaming devices that work as good alternatives today. Even if they do not deliver the full experience, they give you exactly what you need to watch your movies smoothly.