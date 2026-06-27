The 4 Best Streaming Sticks To Upgrade To In 2026

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If you are looking for the best streaming stick devices to upgrade your TV experience in 2026, you have several great options. These devices, while simple, add smart features to any TV, even older ones. Just plug them into HDMI and connect them to Wi-Fi, and within minutes, you get access to several streaming services and other functions.

This can be a great alternative for those with a TV without smart capabilities to get more viewing options without being stuck with cable. These devices are also a lot cheaper than buying a new display, and it's easy to see why once you check how major streaming devices rank, since they can cost around $50. These devices also usually support 4K HDR and are small in size, so they're easy to hide behind the TV so as not to look messy.

In addition, sticks are not useful only for people with a dumb TV. Even more modern smart devices often show some slowdown after a few years of use, especially entry-level models. So, using a streaming stick solves that problem with a faster interface, which works well for anyone who does not want to replace the display now. With that in mind, we selected the best options.