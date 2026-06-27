The 4 Best Streaming Sticks To Upgrade To In 2026
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If you are looking for the best streaming stick devices to upgrade your TV experience in 2026, you have several great options. These devices, while simple, add smart features to any TV, even older ones. Just plug them into HDMI and connect them to Wi-Fi, and within minutes, you get access to several streaming services and other functions.
This can be a great alternative for those with a TV without smart capabilities to get more viewing options without being stuck with cable. These devices are also a lot cheaper than buying a new display, and it's easy to see why once you check how major streaming devices rank, since they can cost around $50. These devices also usually support 4K HDR and are small in size, so they're easy to hide behind the TV so as not to look messy.
In addition, sticks are not useful only for people with a dumb TV. Even more modern smart devices often show some slowdown after a few years of use, especially entry-level models. So, using a streaming stick solves that problem with a faster interface, which works well for anyone who does not want to replace the display now. With that in mind, we selected the best options.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
The second-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is probably one of the best products in Amazon's current lineup. It has a faster processor, twice the storage of most competitors, and support for Wi-Fi 6E, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos in 4K. So, if you want a product that will maintain performance for years instead of needing to speed up your smart TV settings down the line, this is the best choice for $59.
For those living in homes or areas with heavy network congestion, Wi-Fi 6E helps a lot to prevent drops in streaming quality. But Wi-Fi 5 still lets you watch movies and TV shows in the best quality you can get with a few issues. Either way, 16GB of storage makes a difference too, as you can install almost every streaming app and still have room to spare.
Another point is that if you like gaming but do not want to buy a console, this Amazon stick also supports Cloud Gaming. So, you can play games available on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or GeForce Now if you have a subscription. The only caveat is the interface, which still favors Amazon's own ecosystem quite a bit, but this bothers people less when they already use Prime Video every day.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K
The Roku Streaming Stick 4K costs $49,99 and remains one of the best options for any TV in 2026, since it still works well. One of the main strengths of devices made by Roku is the interface, since it is one of the most direct and simple ones you can find. As one of the ways Roku is better than Fire TV Stick, it does not put a lot of ads on your screen, unlike Amazon or Google options.
In terms of image quality, it delivers what you expect from a modern 4K TV. It has Dolby Vision and HDR10+, which cover the two most used dynamic HDR formats in streaming today. It also has a long-range Wi-Fi receiver, which can help if your TV sits far from the router, and the compact design also does not block the other HDMI ports, making it great.
On the other hand, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K still uses Wi-Fi 5, putting it behind competitors with Wi-Fi 6 or 6E in connectivity. For most users, however, this does not become a problem, since depending on your router, you may not even notice that difference. So, this Roku stick is a simple choice for anyone who does not want to make a mistake.
Xiaomi Mi Stick 4K
If you're looking for one of the best Roku TV stick alternatives worth using, with Google TV, some decent modern format support, and a more well-rounded 4K streaming experience, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K 2nd Gen is a great option. It has things like Dolby Vision and Atmos, HDR10+, DTS, and AV1, which matter if you want the best from your TV on streaming services. Connectivity is another point in favor of the Mi Stick.
It supports Wi-Fi 6, so if your router does it too, you can get more stability when watching your movies, especially if you have a lot of devices in your house. The compact size makes it easier to install behind the TV, without taking up space on the furniture, so you can hide it and use it without drawing attention. This second generation also delivered significant improvements in performance. This version, for example, features 2GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and a more powerful processor than the previous model. It's easier to navigate Google TV, open streaming apps, change menus, and see 4K content with less lag.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus
If the Fire TV Stick Max appears a bit too expensive, you can opt for the Stick 4K Plus, which is still a good choice. It is about $49, but you can get better discounts if you wait for sale periods, and it still keeps the essentials at a lower price. So you have a device with 4K, Dolby Vision, Atmos, and Wi-Fi 6 support, which, if you use it more loosely, you won't notice a huge difference.
The biggest change between the Stick TV Max and Plus is that, in this version, you give up Wi-Fi 6E and also get less storage. But if the focus is only on watching online streaming and not keeping content downloaded to watch later, this makes little difference. Other than that, this model, besides costing less, will offer you an experience similar to the Max, making it a great alternative.
In addition, the Fire TV Stick Plus also comes with cloud gaming, offering access to Game Pass Ultimate servers. So, if you have a subscription to these services and a controller, you can enjoy games without even having a console. So, if you are not a hardcore user, this model is one of the must-have tech picks to make retiree life easier, offering a solid experience for a lower price.
How we chose the best TV sticks worth upgrading to
The idea of a TV stick is that these products age well, maintaining good stability even as the years pass. For that reason, we chose the ones that support 4K to offer the best image quality and better Wi-Fi protocols. We made the only exception for Roku, which still has not updated its products with Wi-Fi 6 or similar standards, but the lower price is a trade-off worth considering.
We also prioritized products with good user ratings, whether in reviews or even on the product page at retailers. Price was another point, since a more expensive stick only makes sense if it has strong performance or other features that make it worth the extra money invested. Finally, we also paid attention to features that tend to gain more relevance in the coming years, such as Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and cloud gaming support, since they also help justify upgrading from an older stick.