Apple Is Delaying Its Smart Glasses Reveal (For A Good Reason)

First expected to be introduced later in 2026, Apple is reportedly delaying its smart glasses launch. In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman suggests that Apple's marketing and engineering teams are working on improving the product while also ensuring the company can convey the message that this is a privacy-first device. While smart glasses have become a lot more popular in the past few years, thanks to Meta's partnership with Ray-Ban, they introduce some privacy concerns. Many people were able to easily mod their Meta Glasses to disable the recording light, which is definitely scary.

With that, what started as a cool way to record videos and take photos hands-free to post on Instagram has now been dubbed as "pervert glasses," which is no good PR for any brand. Even though Meta finally responded to the criticism after a report by former Wall Street Journal journalist Joanna Stern revealed how easy it was to block the Meta glasses' LED, it seems Apple has decided to take the right step and delay revealing its version, not only to make the glasses appeal to a broader audience, but also to ensure it doesn't suffer the same scrutiny Meta is currently facing. After all, it already had a nightmare with AirTags being used to stalk people instead of tracking items in the past.