Are Roku Streaming Devices Still Worth It After The Price Hike?

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The rising cost of memory is to blame for yet another consumer tech price hike, and this time it's a streaming device lineup. In a report first broken by The Desk, Roku has increased the prices for its streaming hardware by up to $50. While most devices are currently on sale (and frequently are), the standard price of the flagship Roku Ultra has been bumped up from $100 to $150. The entry-level Roku Streaming Stick received a $10 price increase, bringing it up to $40, while the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is now $80 instead of $50.

Despite the price hike, we still think investing in a Roku streaming device is worth it when you consider the manufacturer's long-standing marketplace presence. Long before Google and Amazon hopped on the set-top bandwagon, Roku released its first-ever streaming device, the DVP N1000, all the way back in 2008. That means the company has nearly 20 years of experience producing hardware. It's also hard to beat the versatility offered by Roku's streaming lineup. Roku OS (the operating system and user interface) gives you access to thousands of apps, and many of these platforms are free.

While you'll be hard-pressed to escape ads on any streaming device, Roku OS tends to be less aggressive than other platforms. You can even manage ad preferences in Roku OS to prevent your devices from displaying sensitive content. Both the Roku Streaming Stick 4K and Roku Ultra are compatible with all three mainstream HDR formats.