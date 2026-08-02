Why Are TVs Sold In The US So Much Cheaper Than Buying Internationally?

If you have ever compared the prices of TVs sold in the United States to those sold in other countries, you must have wondered why they cost significantly less in the U.S. For example, the same 55-inch TV that sells for $540 in the U.S may be priced as high as $950 in Canada. Of course, the exchange rate does play a major role, but even after accounting for that, the price difference between U.S. and global TV prices is hard to ignore.

There are several reasons behind this price gap, but the most important factor is how taxes are applied and displayed. Many countries apply VAT (Value-Added Tax), but in the U.S, customers pay a sales tax instead, which is comparatively lower, bringing down the final cost of the product. In some countries, higher import duties also add to the total price. Another reason why TVs and other electronics seem much cheaper in the U.S. is that the listed price doesn't include taxes, which are applied at the time of checkout. In Europe and other parts of the globe, the displayed price tag already includes VAT, making it seem more costly, even if the final price difference isn't quite so grand.

At the same time, we can't ignore the fact that TV prices have, in general, not increased as much as other electronics in the past few decades. On the contrary, they have declined by as much as 97% since the year 2000, according to the American Enterprise Institute.