5 55-Inch TVs That Punch Way Above Their Price Tags
Around these parts, we often find ourselves talking about televisions more than we actually use them. While this may prevent us from going outside sometimes, our relentless pursuit of chasing specs and snooping prices can be beneficial for you, as it's what gives us the power to do things like rank the major Smart TV brands from worst to best based on customer satisfaction. We can also help you determine some of the best 55-inch TVs that punch way above their price bracket.
Each television here offers features that you may not expect from a device in its price bracket, including smart TV capabilities, as well as some offering additional features that can be good for gaming. We did our best to note which items go on sale, and every device comes highly rated from actual customers. You may find yourself surprised at what these televisions can offer, and most of them should be enough to get you going in terms of entertainment.
Considering 55 inches can be fairly sizable for a television, it's good to keep in mind that there can be some bad places to install a TV in your home. It also never hurts to do your own research, especially when spending hundreds on a television. The list below offers a solid amount of options, proving there are smart TVS for every budget, but always consider your options before opening your wallet.
TCL Class QM6K Series QLED 4K
We actually reviewed the TCL QM6K in April 2025, and found it to be a solid entry-level machine that offers a good range of premium features. On Amazon, the TCL Class QM6K Series QLED 4K retails for $447.99, though its price can be shown to fluctuate from time to time. Based on the available features, this one can be worth considering if you're into gaming or streaming.
With 4K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, and a 240hz variable refresh rate for gaming, the QM6K also features TCL's QD-Mini LED technology, which the company claims is a combination of mini LEDs with Quantum Dot technology — implementing semiconductor nanocrystals — to produce over a billion colors. Local dimming also improves shadow details while removing haloing, and there's also Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG support. For sound, there are surround output options available, and you also get Dolby Atmos and Dolby Digital Plus support. There are also two USB ports for connecting devices (one USB 3.0 and one USB 2.0).
With Google TV being the device's operating system, you'll get access to a variety of streaming apps and services, including premium streaming services cheaper than Netflix. Being an Amazon's Choice item, the QM6K holds a 4.4-star rating with over 1,260 reviews. Customers give this device high praise for its picture quality and easy setup. Overall, users find it to be a solid value, though at least one customer notes that volume can be sporadic — especially voices.
Roku Smart TV Select Series 4K
There may be some uncomfortable truths about owning a Roku TV, but having an operating system with apps built directly into the device can be worth considering, and the video and audio features available on this device make it a solid contender. There are also some additional wireless options for sharing content with certain devices. The Roku Smart TV Select Series 4K retails for $268 on Amazon, though frequent sales can drive the price down on this frameless TV.
Along with Roku support, users can have access to a variety of streaming content, including popular apps like Disney+ and Netflix, and automatic updates make sure you always have the latest features. Featuring a 4K LED display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 60 Hz refresh rate, you also get HDR10 and HDR10+ support, whereas there's Dolby Audio support for the 2.1 audio channels. Three HDMI ports will help you make connections alongside the USB 2.0 port, Ethernet, and Optical ports, and Apple AirPlay is included for easy connections to Apple devices.
Customers really appreciate the picture quality of this television, which likely helps the device maintain its 4.5-star rating with over 2,980 reviews and the Amazon's Choice nod. Folks also give this Roku TV high marks for its sound quality and responsive remote. However, despite 90% of reviews rating the device four stars or higher, at least one customer deducted points for the TV being too bright even in dark rooms.
Insignia Class F50 Series LED 4K
As a company, Insignia already gets bonus points for being one of the most reliable TV brands according to Consumer Reports, which may explain how this Amazon's Choice TV holds a 4.3-star rating with over 6,980 reviews. The Insignia Class F50 Series LED 4K for $349.99 has some solid audio and video features, but parental controls also ensure kids aren't accessing harmful content, and frequent sales on Amazon can give this device an edge.
Along with Amazon Fire TV support, which gains you access to streaming apps and additional content, this 4K LED TV features a 60 Hz refresh rate and a maximum brightness of 300 nits. There's also 4K upscaling for lower-resolution content, and you also get support for HDR10. On the audio side of things, the Insignia Class F50 features DTS Virtual-X sound as well as support for HDMI eARC, meaning you can transmit audio through HDMI at full resolution. For ports, you get three HDMI, composite (AV), digital optical, USB, headphone, and coaxial ports. There's also Wi-Fi support and an Ethernet port for connecting to the internet.
On Amazon, customers appreciate the Insignia's quick setup process — which can be as simple as scanning a QR code — and also give it high marks for strong voice controls in the remote and picture quality. However, reviews can be mixed on the sound quality, and several reviews complain that the TV can experience lag with the operating system.
Hisense Class A7 Series Smart Fire TV
The Hisense Class A7 Series Smart Fire TV for $267.99 starts at a pretty solid price, and there's a good amount of features packed under the hood for users. This is also another one that gamers may want to check out. Along with Amazon's Fire TV built directly into the system, this television also includes a 4K artificial intelligence (AI) upscaler that gives older content a crisper look.
With a 120 Hz refresh rate, 1000 nit max display brightness, along with Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG support, this Hisense's image quality is outstanding for its price tag. It also includes a Game Mode Plus, which includes a variable refresh rate and an automatic Low Latency Mode, making it suitable for gamers, as well. For sound, there's Dolby Atmos support alongside two-channel stereo with DTS: X technology. You also get three HDMI inputs alongside Ethernet and USB. There's also Wi-Fi and Bluetooth options, as well.
Holding a 4.3-star rating with over 1,160 reviews, this Amazon's Choice item gets high marks from customers for its wide array of colors and easy setup. Users also give it compliments for being a good value, though several do complain that the operating system can crash and glitch, so be mindful of that.
TCL Class 4-Series 4K Roku TV
While this TCL TV has fewer options than the QM6K, it also comes with a lower price. The TCL Class 4-Series 4K Roku TV goes for $327.99 on Amazon, though its price can vary over time. Along with some different features, this one also relies on Roku rather than Google TV for its operating system. Along with 4K Ultra HD and HDR support, this TV includes a 60 Hz refresh rate alongside HDR10 and HLG support for video, and Dolby Digital Plus with two-channel stereo speakers with an 8-watt maximum output.
This television is sporting four HDMI inputs, while also including RCA, Optical, and Ethernet ports. Naturally, Wi-Fi options are included, as well. The Roku operating system offers a wide array of streaming options and apps, and there are also controls for personalizing your home screen, which is a nice touch for a relatively basic UI.
Over on Amazon, customers appreciate this TCL for having a one-year warranty, and users giving the device praise for its picture quality, easy setup, and good value likely help drive the TCL's 4.5-star rating with 23,580 reviews. With that being said, customers do report having issues with blackouts — or a black screen — after using the device for an extended period of time. Another customer also mentioned that the television weighs 26 pounds, so make sure to get the proper wall mount if going that route.
How we chose these televisions
Along with every television on this list needing to be 55 inches, we also took into account the amount of features that it offers at its price. With that in mind, we highly favored televisions that included smart TV capabilities so that users could quickly access some of their favorite content, so long as they had the appropriate streaming accounts.
Along with price being a major deciding factor — setting a hard limit of $500 and below — we also heavily factored user reviews into our selection. Each television on this list holds a 4-star rating or higher based on thousands of reviews, and we also gave bonus points to devices that hold an Amazon's Choice seal for being a well-priced product with high ratings. We also made sure to highlight the positives while looking at some of the negative aspects of a device, as well.