5 Disadvantages Of YouTube Premium Lite Compared To Standard Premium

YouTube Premium is Google's premium subscription for YouTube — or as I call it, my favorite streaming subscription ever. First released in 2014 as Music Key, then rebranded as YouTube Red until it finally got the name we all know now in 2018, it focuses on fixing one of the platform's worst issues: the crazy amount of ads users have to sit through to enjoy their favorite content.

Over the years, YouTube Premium evolved into more than just removing ads, introducing new features like background play, improved bitrate for videos, and more. As the subscription got more expensive, YouTube released a Lite version as a test in 2021, and by 2025 it finally rolled out to several markets globally, including the U.S. With a bigger focus on affordability, it shares many of YouTube Premium's features, but still displays some ads, limits a few experiences, and even ditches YouTube Music completely.

While in only a year YouTube Premium Lite became a lot more competitive by adding Background Play and Offline Downloads, there are a few differences — and disadvantages — when users choose the $8.99 monthly subscription instead of the $15.99 monthly version that gives you all the perks. Understanding the limitations of YouTube Premium Lite can give you a better picture of whether it's enough for you, or if the more expensive subscription is the better deal. That said, with Google making it harder to bypass ads, I'd say that a YouTube subscription is arguably mandatory in 2026.