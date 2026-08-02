5 Disadvantages Of Switching To A Smart Ring

Smart rings are a market that could still grow, as companies consider expanding on their current smartwatch options. While Apple remains the king of smartwatches, other companies have been exploring what Apple isn't. Over the past few years, Oura, Ringconn, and Samsung have released their smart ring options, exploring the things that only smart rings can do that smartwatches can't. They offer unmatched comfort while sleeping, lack a screen so you don't get hooked on glowing notifications and constant buzzes, and yield exceptional battery life.

Still, there are a few disadvantages of completely switching to a smart ring, as they could limit your workout tracking, finding a proper size can be tricky, and you don't have as many customization options as you'd have with a watch. More than that, smart rings still feel more like an additional health tracker than the primary one. As smartwatches are bigger, they can wield more sensors, display more information, and even take advantage of AI, as Apple, Samsung, Google, and others have been pointing out in the past few months.

For the smart ring, on the other hand, it does a good job with basic information, but data-hungry users will starve when comparing both products. As companies are adding health sensors on earbuds, smart glasses, and more, there's a possibility that these other segments could erode the market smart rings currently have, causing some redundancies among each other.